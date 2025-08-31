Soon to be 19 years old, Davina Perrin has already etched her name in the books of history, with letters in gold, by becoming the player to slam the fastest century in Women's The Hundred. The 18-year-old struck a 101-run knock off just 43 balls during the Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Women's The Hundred 2025 match. Her ton came off just 42 balls, making it the fastest in the women's division of the tournament. If the century had been struck a ball earlier (in 41 balls), Harry Brook's overall record would have been matched. Her side won the match by 42 runs, after scoring 214/5 while batting first. London Spirit managed 172/9. Ashleigh Gardner Sees Playing in The Hundred as Key To Pick Cues for ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Preparation.

Still a teenager, Davina Perrin has been repeatedly making headlines in the world of cricket. It was not long back in 2022, when aged just 15 years, Davina Perrin became the youngest-ever player in history to be picked up in The Hundred draft. Back then, the right-handed top-order batter was signed by Birmingham Phoenix, but unfortunately, she didn't get to play a single game. On that note, read below and find out vital facts about the 18-year-old Davina Perrin, who struck 101 runs off just 43 balls, at the iconic Oval, while representing Northern Superchargers in the Women's The Hundred 2025 eliminator match. Ambidextrous Ben Kellaway Bowls Both With His Right-Arm and Left-Arm While Facing Joe Root During Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 (Watch Video).

Davina Perrin Quick Facts

#Davina Perrin was born on September 08, 2006, in Wolverhampton, England

#Davina Perrin has scored the fastest century in Women's The Hundred, slamming the ton in just 43 balls, just one ball short of the overall record by Harry Brook

#At the age of 15, Davina Perrin had become the youngest-ever player in history to be picked up in The Hundred draft, in 2022, by Birmingham Phoenix

#Davina Perrin's first and only century in the Women's The Hundred came at Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit eliminator match at The Oval in 2025

#Davina Perrin's 101-run knock off 43 balls is the second-highest score in Women's The Hundred to date, behind Tammy Beaumont's 118 in 2023

#Davina Perrin is the second player to score a century in Women's The Hundred

#Davina Perrin made her county debut for Staffordshire in 2021

#Davina Perrin was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Women’s Twenty20 Cup 2022, scoring 242 runs

#Davina Perrin has represented England U-19 in the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia, scoring 176 runs, the highest for her nation, and second-highest in the entire tournament

The teenage sensation Davina Perrin has produced two quality knocks in the ongoing Women's The Hundred 2025. Besides the record-setting 101-run knock off just 43 balls during the Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Women's The Hundred 2025 eliminator match, Perrin also struck a fabulous 72-run not-out innings against the Rockets in just 40 balls, which was her only half-century.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).