Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) on August 27, 2025. Ashwin retired from International cricket on December 2024 during the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His performance dipped in the India vs New Zealand series in India and since then he has started to consider retirement. Although he aimed at playing IPL for a longer time in the start of the year, Ashwin couldn't impress in the IPL 2025 season and his team, Chennai Super Kings had a poor season. Ashwin was even dropped in few games. Although later, he returned in the playing XI once again. But the struggles with his own performance made him step away from the IPL. Ravi Ashwin Retires From IPL: A Look Back at Star Spinner's Iconic Delivery to Dismiss Chris Gayle During RCB vs CSK IPL 2011 Final (Watch Video).

Ashwin announced his retirement from IPL through a post on social media. In the post, he also mentioned 'my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.' Which indicated that Ashwin has not called time on his cricketing career and that he wants to explore other opportunities throughout the world. Since Indian cricketers are not given NOC's to play in the other franchise leagues unless they are retired, Ashwin has finally the opportunity to step into the franchise freelancer role. With this possibility fans are eager to know whether Ashwin will play in England's The Hundred 2026. They will get the entire information here.

Will Ravi Ashwin Play in The Hundred 2026?

According to Tim Wigmore's report in The Telegraph, Ashwin would be eager to play in next season’s Hundred tournament. Ashwin plans to play in several leagues around the world over the coming years, and has identified the Hundred as a competition in which he would be eager to appear. Next year’s Hundred competition will be the first edition in which teams are rebranded, following the bumper sale of stakes in sides earlier this year, and owners will be eager for extra star power. Ashwin, renowned not just for his cricketing skills but also one of the sharpest brains in the sport, would be a major draw for the competition. Since the new owner's have Indian owners among them including the likes of Ambani's and Sanjiv Goenka, it is matter of fact, they will fancy and opportunity to sign the Indian legend. Ravi Ashwin Last IPL Wicket: Watch Former CSK and RR Star Scalp His Final Dismissal in Indian Premier League As He Announces Retirement (Video Inside).

There is also commercial benefit's associated with Ashwin's signing in the Hundred. As one of the leading cricketers of his generation, he will generate further interest in the Hundred competition – including from India itself, where viewers are notoriously reluctant to watch cricket that does not involve Indian players. His presence would also excite sponsors, and be seen as a major boost for the Hundred in its long-term aim to be regarded as the second-best franchise competition in the world.

Ravi Ashwin in T20s and in IPL

Despite being a Test great, Ravichandran Ashwin has been a successful player in the Indian Premier League. He has won two IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, featured in multiple finals, He has also been part of India's T20 plans for a long time. He has played 65 T20Is and has scalped 72 wickets with an economy of 6.90. He has scalped 317 wickets in 333 T20 matches with a career economy of 7.11. Ashwin has 187 wickets in 217 matches in the IPL with an economy of 7.20.

