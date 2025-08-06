The Hundred 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: The Oval Invincibles got off to a perfect start to their campaign at The Hundred 2025, defeating London Spirit convincingly by six wickets on August 5. With this, they find themselves at the top of the points table after the first game. The Hundred 2025 started from August 5 and it promises some exciting action over the next few weeks. This is the fifth edition of The Hundred and this time, with new investors involved, The Hundred 2025 is going to have one of the biggest seasons it has ever had. After a long Test series, the top England cricketers are available for selection in the Hundred 2025. The likes of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Zak Crawley will be available for selection along with the T20 stars like Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid and others. James Anderson has also been picked up in the wildcard draft. Read below to check The Hundred 2025 points table. The Hundred 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of Men's and Women's Teams for Fifth Edition of 100-Ball Cricket Competition.

There will be 34 matches in total, with eight teams battling it out for the grand prize, as London Spirit play Oval Invincibles in the opening game. There are eight teams in total, who are participating in The Hundred Women's 2025 tournament - London Spirit, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers, Welsh Fire, Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets. Defending champions Oval Invincibles are favourites to win the men’s title, and in 2025, they are looking to seal a hat-trick of titles, having also won in 2023. On Which Channel The Hundred 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch 100-Ball Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

The Hundred 2025 Points Table

Pos Teams M W L Tie NR Pts NRR 1 Oval Invincibles 1 1 4 +1.870 2 Southern Brave 3 Northern Superchargers 4 Manchester Originals 5 Trent Rockets 6 Birmingham Phoenix 7 Welsh Fire 8 London Spirit 1 1 -1.870

(Updated after Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Match)

(Important abbreviations: M-Matches, W-Win, L-Loss, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

Each team will play four matches at home and four matches away. This includes one match against every other side in the competition and then a bonus match against their nearest regional rivals. After the league stage is complete, the top three teams will compete in the knockout stage to decide the ultimate champions. The second and third teams will meet in an eliminator at The Oval in London. The winner of the eliminator will then meet the team that finishes top of the league in the final at Lord's on August 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).