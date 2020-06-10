INOX to Launch Private Screening Option for Audience; You Can Book an Entire Screen for Your Family and Friends

Inox (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is going to be a tough financial year ahead for theatres and multiplexes, given the ongoing pandemic. While the theatre business is expected to resume in July, chances of the audience returning remain questionable. Analysts have said that the footfall will low for the first few months after the unlock 1.0. INOX, India's second-largest multiplex chain, has revealed a plan to attract the cine-goers. After INOX and PVR, Carnival Cinemas Issues Statement Expressing Disappointment Towards Movies Landing OTT Release.

As per a report by Financial Express, the multiplex chain will launch private screenings for customers once the operations resume. The service will allow customers to book a full screen to watch movies with friends and family.

Siddharth Jain, director at INOX, said the tickets for private screenings will be "economically priced". The facility will be available across all locations from the day theatres resume operations. The initiative hopes that the consumers will feel safe enough and have the flexibility to enjoy films in a familiar environment, to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus.

Jain is also looking forward to holiday weekends like the upcoming Independence Day 2020. "Some of the blockbusters could also be advanced to take advantage of the Independence Day weekend," he said.

INOX, after reporting a loss of Rs 21 crore (before tax) in the March quarter of FY20 against a profit before tax of Rs 68 crore a year ago, has already delayed its financial year 2021 capital expenditure by a year. Jain has said that the company would rather focus on FY22 than FY21.

The company is looking forward to adding 100 more screens in the FY22. The plans to add screens this year have been put on hold.