New Delhi, February 7: As digital fraud attempts become increasingly sophisticated, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has emphasised the importance of the Aadhaar Biometric Lock feature. This security layer allows users to "freeze" their fingerprint, iris, and face data, preventing unauthorised authentication. However, with many services - from banking to government subsidies - requiring biometric verification, knowing how to quickly unlock this data is essential.

As of February 7, UIDAI has streamlined the unlocking process across its official website, the newly updated mAadhaar app, and even via offline SMS for those without internet access.

Unlocking via the MyAadhaar Portal (Web)

The official website remains the most common method for managing Aadhaar security settings. The process is designed to be temporary; once unlocked, the biometrics remain accessible for a 10-minute window before automatically re-locking.

Visit the Portal: Go to the official myAadhaar website.

Go to the official myAadhaar website. Login: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code. Click 'Send OTP' to receive a code on your registered mobile number.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code. Click 'Send OTP' to receive a code on your registered mobile number. Navigate to Services: On the dashboard, locate the "Lock/Unlock Biometrics" tab.

On the dashboard, locate the "Lock/Unlock Biometrics" tab. Confirm Identity: You may be asked to enter your Virtual ID (VID) or perform a second OTP verification.

You may be asked to enter your Virtual ID (VID) or perform a second OTP verification. Unlock: Select the "Unlock" option. A confirmation message will appear, and your biometrics will be active for the next 10 minutes.

Using the "New" mAadhaar App (Mobile)

In January 2026, UIDAI launched an upgraded Aadhaar app designed for faster verification. This is the most convenient method for users who need to unlock their biometrics while at a bank or a service centre.

Launch and Login: Open the mAadhaar app and log in using your 4-digit PIN.

Access Profile: Tap on the 'My Aadhaar' tab at the bottom.

Biometric Settings: Click on the three vertical dots (menu) in the top right corner and select "Biometric Settings."

Toggle Unlock: Uncheck the "Enable Biometric Locking" box. You will receive an OTP; enter it to approve the temporary unlock.

One-Click Feature: The 2026 version of the app includes a "One-Click Unlock" shortcut on the main dashboard for registered profiles.

Offline Method: Unlocking via SMS

For residents in areas with low connectivity, UIDAI provides an SMS-based service via the toll-free number 1947. Note that you must have your Virtual ID (VID) ready for this method.

Generate OTP: Send GETOTP to 1947.

Send Unlock Request: Once you receive the OTP, send a second message: UNLOCKUID.

Confirmation: You will receive a text message confirming that your UID biometrics have been temporarily unlocked.

Why Locking Aadhaar Biometric is Recommended in 2026

With the recent deactivation of over 2.5 crore Aadhaar numbers to curb identity theft, the "Biometric Lock" has transitioned from an optional feature to a recommended best practice. When locked, any attempt to use your fingerprints or iris scans will return an Error Code 330, instantly notifying the system that the authentication is unauthorised.

Security experts advise users to keep their biometrics locked at all times and only use the "Temporary Unlock" feature for specific, immediate transactions. This "Controlled Access" model ensures that even if your Aadhaar number is compromised, your biological identity remains secure.

