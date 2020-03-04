Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant? Here's What Boyfriend Cody Simpson Has to Say! 

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson seem to be going strong and recent reports even suggested that the couple may be expecting their first child. Yes, recent reports stated that Miley Cyrus is pregnant. Miley and Cody have been dating since October 19 and looking at their social media posts, it's clear that the duo is inseparable. Rumours about the couple expecting their first child hit the news after Simpson was recently seen talking about wanting to raise a child in his native land, Australia. Miley Cyrus Is ‘Fortunate’ That Her Family and Friends Are Safe After the Nashville Tornadoes, Says ‘My Heart Is Broken for My Home State’.

Although, during his recent appearance on the Today Show, the singer laughed off the pregnancy rumours with a hilarious response. The 23-year-old Australian singer joked with Karl and co-host Allison Langdon saying, 'have been pregnant for years' and later revealed that currently, his focus is music.

While addressing the rumours about Miley's pregnancy, Simpson said, "Oh yeah, I've been pregnant for years apparently." He further spoke about dealing with all the talk about his personal life and said, "What I try to do is just focus on my work and what's important to me, and for me that's my work and my music. The rest just kind of comes along with it. It's all part of it. You just have to take it in stride and be cool with it."Priyanka Chopra To Attend Global Goal Live Concert Along With Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and More!

Well, this is of course not the first time that Miley has been a target of pregnancy rumours. The "Wrecking Ball" singer was earlier rumoured to have been expecting when she was with her former husband Liam Hemsworth in 2017.