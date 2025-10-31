Patna, October 31: After Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav, on Friday, took a dig at singer-actor and RJD's candidate, Khesari Lal Yadav, saying he would provide jobs as a dancer. Addressing Khesari Lal Yadav's promise to provide two crore jobs, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "What job will Khesari Lal give? 'Nachne wala' (A dancing one)?"Earlier today, Khesari Lal Yadav said that the Mahagathbandhan would at least provide 50 lakh jobs.

In an interview with ANI, Khesari Lal said, "If we don't provide two crore jobs, we will at least provide 50 lakh jobs. At least our leaders are talking about providing employment. The NDA government doesn't even make promises; it only talks about jungle raj."Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, has promised to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state. Tej Pratap Yadav Demands FIR and Jail for Those, Who ‘Abused’ PM Narendra Modi at RJD Event (Watch Videos).

Tej Pratap Yadav's statement comes after Samrat Choudhary's 'nachaniya' (dancer) remark against the Bhojpuri singer. Criticising the Deputy CM, Khesari Lal referred to him as his "elder brother."He urged that such words and statements should not be spoken just to win an election, and special consideration should be made to ensure that younger generations "don't use such words."

"For someone who hasn't worked hard, no words hold any meaning, but for someone who works hard, every word has meaning. If someone calls me 'nachaniya,' it's okay; he's an elder brother. That particular person has never been my enemy...But insulting someone just to win an election isn't right, and one should always control their words, because people in society respect you and listen to what you say, so efforts should be made to ensure that future generations don't use such words," the RJD candidate said. Bihar Polls: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Vows to Improve Chapra's Drain System if Elected.

‘What Job Will Khesari Lal Give? Nachne Wala?’

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | On NDA 'sankalp patra', Janshakti Janata Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav says, "This is election season. Let's see what happens." On RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav's "2 crore jobs" claim, he says, "What job will Khesari Lal provide? Nachne wala?" pic.twitter.com/19fVuu5w1o — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

Khesari Lal Yadav, aka Shatrughan Yadav, is contesting for Mahagathbandhan from Chapra constituency against BJP's Chhoti Kumari and Jan Suraaj's Jai Prakash Singh. The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.