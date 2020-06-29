Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber took a trip this weekend to Utah and well, as expected, the duo are serving us some major couple goals with their adorable pictures. The Biebers sure know how to have a good time and recently they were spotted enjoying themselves in the gorgeous weather at Utah. Hailey recently returned from her trip to Italy with bestie Bella Hadid. Pictures of the two models chilling on a yacht were all over social media. Looks like after returning from her trip, Hailey wanted to spend time with Justin and hence the duo set out on a road trip. Hailey Bieber Recalls the Cute Story of Her First Kiss With Justin Bieber and It's Sure to Melt Your Hearts!

Sharing adorable pictures that are sure to melt your hearts, Hailey captioned the pictures as "went on a road trip pt. 1 and 2" as she shared two posts with a series of pictures. In one of her posts, she was seen looking gorgeous in a yellow bikini as she enjoyed some pool time. In another post,she was seen posing with Justin and one click had the duo looking super-cute as they kissed. Justin Bieber Opens Up About Intimacy and Getting Physical in a Relationship, Says 'Sex Can Be Confusing'.

Here Are Pictures from Justin and Hailey's Trip:

View this post on Instagram went on a road trip pt. 2 🤍 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jun 27, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT

Here's Another Series of Pictures from Justin and Hailey's Trip:

View this post on Instagram went on a road trip pt. 1 💙 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jun 27, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT

Justin and Hailey have spent their coronavirus quarantine quite creatively. The duo recently also began a Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch which invites their fans into their personal lives as they interact on anything and everything. During these candid conversations, the couple have also opened up about how they met and the problems they have overcome in their relationship.

