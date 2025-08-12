Fact Check: Is Justin Bieber’s Viral Bald Photo in Yellow Hoodie Real or Edited? Here's Truth Behind Pic That's Shocking His Fans

Justin Bieber’s journey from the sweet, boy-next-door singer to his current, almost unrecognisable look has been a rollercoaster of highs and heartbreaking lows. The Baby hitmaker may now be in a steady and seemingly happy relationship with singer Hailey Baldwin - marrying her in 2018 and welcoming their first child in 2024 - but the road hasn’t been smooth. Justin Bieber Admits He Is Broken, Talks About Having Anger Issues in New Statement on Social Media (See Post).

Despite his fame, Bieber has openly struggled with the pressures of early stardom, facing mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety, along with substance abuse issues. In 2020, he also revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis. Naturally, these factors, along with ageing - he’s now 31 - have contributed to his changing appearance. After all, none of us looks like we did in our teenage years.

The Viral Photo That Shocked Fans

Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared two contrasting images of Bieber - one from his early career and another taken in 2025. The drastic difference left many fans stunned, sparking debates about whether the newer photo was genuine. The newer picture shows him looking frail in a tonsured hairstyle and a yellow hoodie.

How is this possible? pic.twitter.com/IHANI0RHGo — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 11, 2025

When Grok Got It Wrong

Some sceptical users turned to Grok, X’s AI-powered fact-checking chatbot, for verification. Surprisingly, Grok dismissed the image as fake, calling it 'an edited meme image, not an authentic photo of Justin Bieber' which has been often used 'to exaggerate effects of ageing or drug use', and claiming that recent verified photos showed him with hair, not bald.

The Truth Behind the Bald Look

However, Grok’s verdict was incorrect. The photo in question is real - it was taken in January 2025 in New York, showing Bieber with a freshly shaved head. At the time, his noticeably frail appearance worried fans, and reports also surfaced suggesting marital troubles with Hailey Baldwin. ‘Justin Bieber Looks So Fragile and Kind of Unrecognisable!’: ‘Baby’ Singer’s Latest Appearance in NYC Sparks Health Concerns Amid Hailey Bieber Marriage Trouble Rumours.

Justin Bieber's Pic Taken in January 2025 in New York (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Despite the speculation, recent photos posted by Bieber himself suggest that his relationship with Hailey remains intact. The couple appears happy, with no public confirmation of any ongoing issues.

Conclusion

The viral bald photo of Justin Bieber is indeed real, contrary to AI chatbot Grok’s claim. While his transformation reflects both personal struggles and the natural effects of ageing, Bieber seems focused on his family life with Hailey and their young son. Sometimes, the truth is stranger than fiction — even for AI fact-checkers.

Fact check

Claim : Justin Bieber's bald pic is making netizens wonder if it is edited Conclusion : The pic is real, taken in January 2025 Full of Trash Clean

