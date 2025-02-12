Actor Mukesh Khanna has vehemently criticised YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) for making inappropriate comments during his appearance on Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent. Khanna described the remarks as a grave offence, emphasising that such behaviour should not be dismissed or taken lightly. He further stated that individuals responsible for such actions must face severe consequences, underscoring the importance of holding offenders accountable. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: After NHRC’s Directive, Google-Owned Platform YouTube Says ‘Have Clear Policies for Content Removal Requests From Governments’.

Mukesh Khanna Wants THIS Punishment For Ranveer Allahbadia

The Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna took to his X (Twitter) account to express his disappointment and wrote, “It is sad that a successful YouTuber like Ranveer Allahbadia made a horrible statement in a program called India’s Got Latent. Something to do with parents and sex. It enraged the whole nation. This reflects the undue liberty given today to the youth of our country to misuse the power of Freedom of Expression. This is not the first time the limit has been crossed. This is a serious offence. It should not be taken lightly. Offenders should be punished heavily to discourage people in the future from making such ashleel (obscene) and irresponsible statements." Women’s Rights Body Raises Concern Over Derogatory Remark by Ranveer Allahbadia on ‘India’s Got Latent Show,’ Summons ‘BeerBiceps’ Creator and Guests From Other Episodes; Check List of Names.

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Allahbadia

It is sad that a succesful You tuber like Ranveer Allahbadia made a horrible statement in a program called India got Talent. Something to do with parents and sex. It enraged the whole nation. This reflects the undue liberty given today to youth of our country to misuse the… pic.twitter.com/rDZJqQ7Vo7 — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) February 11, 2025

That’s not it, as he also proposed that public humiliation should be considered as a form of punishment in such situations. “I have a punishment for such people – Kala muh karke gadhe par bitha kar unhe seher mein ghumao (Blacken their face, make them sit on a donkey, and parade them across the city). Next time, no one will dare to do this,” he said.

Mukesh Khanna Has THIS to Say Over Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversy

What Did Ranveer Ahllahbadia Say?

Ranveer Ahllahbadia’s appearance as a judge on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent stirred controversy following a comment he made to a contestant. During the episode, Ranveer asked the contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" This sparked backlash for the YouTuber from fans and the influencer community.

Ranveer Ahllahbadia's Apology Video

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

Following the criticism, podcaster Ranveer issued an apology through a video message. Meanwhile, Maharashtra cyber police have filed charges against Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and other participants for producing and airing obscene content on India’s Got Latent show.

