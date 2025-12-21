Aditya Dhar's new spy thriller, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is breaking records at the box office. The movie, also featuring Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in the lead roles, arrived in the theatres on December 5, 2025 and also already hit the INR 500 crore mark in India, becoming one of the most successful Hindi films of the year. Dhurandhar is garnering praise not just from fans but also from celebrities, and now veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who had once said that Ranveer Singh is not fit to play Shaktimaa,n has shared his review of the film. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mukesh Khanna Reviews Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

In a video shared on his YouTube channel on December 20, Mukesh Khanna heaped praise on Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar. In his review, the Mahabhart actor called the film "perfect" and showered praise on every department for their contributions.

He said, "I want to join the long list of people who are saluting this film. Akshaye Khanna has done a great job in the film; his expressions, the intensity in his eyes, I would like to appreciate him for his work. The director and writers have also done a great job. Showering praise on Ranveer Singh, Khanna said," I would like to praise Ranveer Singh, the hero of this film, for his performance. You might say, 'I didn't let him play Shaktimaan'. I may have denied him the role of Shaktimaan, but he is a great actor."

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Update

Further talking about Ranveer Singh's acting, he said, "Iss film mein kamaal ki unki energy hai, kamaal ka unka josh dikhta hai. Unke brooding eyes, uske pure role mein rawaangi hai." (He has great energy, his eyes are brooding because he has come from India and has been planted in Pakistan."

What Was the ‘Shaktimaan’ Row?

Mukesh Khanna, who is most famous for his iconic portrayal of Shaktimaan, announced that the fan-favourite 90s show will be revived for a movie adaptation, but he won't be starring in it. Soon after the announcement, reports of Ranveer Singh being signed as the new Shaktimaan started doing the rounds on the internet in March 2024. Breaking his silence on the casting rumours, Khanna said that someone with Ranveer Singh's image would be unfit to play the character of Shaktimaan.

He said, "Pura social media iss rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer Singh karega Shaktimaan. Maine bol diya hai ki aise image vala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahi ban sakta. I have put my foot down." Shaktimaan: Mukesh Khanna Breaks Silence on Ranveer Singh Playing the Iconic Superhero in Upcoming Trilogy, Says ‘Aisi Image Wala Vyakti Nahin Ban Sakta.’.

Watch Mukesh Khanna’s Full Review of ‘Dhurandhar’:

More About ‘Dhurandhar’

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar also stars Sanjaya Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie has become a massive hit at the box office and has collected INR 538.90 crore in India and is nearing the INR 750 crore mark globally.

