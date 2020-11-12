While Kapil Sharma often dresses up as the former Kapil Sharma Show judge Najot Singh Sindhu for random episodes, one cannot deny the fact that we miss listening to his shayaris on the show. Kapil and Navjot have always shared a strong bond but had to part ways when Navjot got involved in a controversy due to his statement on the Pulwama attack. But it looks like the two might be coming back together after all. Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sacked From 'The Kapil Sharma Show', May Lose Ministry as Pressure Mounts on Congress.

Kapil, who is in Chandigarh for some work, met the former cricketer at his home and enjoyed some paratha with him. The comedian shared the pictures on social media and thanked Navjot Singh Sidhu for the large meal. The two can be seen sitting on a big table with a wide spread of food laid in front of them. In another picture, we see Sidhu and Kapil hugging each other as well.

Sidhu also shared a few pictures on his social media account and captioned the post as, "Kapil the genius comes calling with dear friends Deepak, Rishi and Gurjot…” The Kapil Sharma Show: Netizens Laud Kapil Sharma For Inviting COVID-19 Warriors to Share Their Pandemic Experience In a Doctor's Special Episode.

Check Out the Post Here:

Ever since Kapil posted the pictures, fans started to speculate if Navjot is coming back on the show. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh after he made a comment on the Pulwama attack saying, "Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has it. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished.”

Apart from a trip to Sidhu's house, Kapil Sharma also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. In the photo that he shared online, he was seen seeking the blessings of the almighty.

