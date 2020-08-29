The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular Television shows and fans are always looking forward to the light-hearted laughs it brings. The show has become even more popular amid the COVID-19 time given that amid this tense atmosphere, the show has been the much-needed breather. On Saturday, August 29 though, the latest episode of the show has been a rather special one given that it will host frontline warriors, COVID-19 doctors, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala and Dr Gautam Bhansal. The episode specially dedicated to the contribution of health professionals saw the doctors discussing their challenges amid the pandemic. The Kapil Sharma Show Is Incomplete to Shoot Without Live Audience, Says Kapil.

Ever since the preview of the show was released, fans have been waiting to catch the episode and several netizens also praised Kapil Sharma for hosting frontline warriors and giving everyone a chance to hear their stories through the episode. The episode was trending even before it began as netizens expressed their excitement for the same. The episode also saw the doctors bust some myths about COVID-19. Twitterati have been mighty impressed to catch this episode, here's a look at their reactions. Bigg Boss 14: The Kapil Sharma Show Actress Sugandha Mishra to Enter Salman Khan's Controversial Show?

Great Gesture, Kapil!

Doctor's Special Episode Worth Watching:

Mesmerisied by Special Guests on Kapil's Show:

Dotcors sound of our heartbeats and get mesmerized by special guests for today's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show! Pandemic ke asli heroes aa rahe hai @SonyTV par aaj raat 9:30 baje. DoctorSpecial OnKapilShow pic.twitter.com/9LtqYcBG55 — Aayus (@DhanpatBishnoi1) August 29, 2020

Great Step to Invite Doctors:

The only show which think about calling real life heroes is The Kapil Sharma Show. it is great step #DoctorSpecialOnKapilShow — Shreyash (@AkhauryShreyash) August 29, 2020

Thank You for Inviting COVID-19 Warriors:

Thanks @KapilSharmaK9 For Inviting Covid Warriors On The Kapil Sharma Show . DoctorSpecial OnKapilShow #DoctorSpecialOnKapilShow — Indian (@Indian_0_7) August 29, 2020

Must-Watch, Informative Episode With COVID-19 Doctors:

Kapil has invited covid warriors and 2doctors too!Must Watch Episode guys it will be informative too✨💗 #TheKapilSharmaShow — ᴍɪꜰꜰʏ🔸 (@sania_agrawal2) August 29, 2020

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. The latest episode though has been a talk of the town as healthcare professionals came together to share their personal and professional challenges faced by them amid the pandemic. Do comment and tell us how you found this episode.

