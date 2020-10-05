Kate Winslet has done a lot of incredible characters in her career but for India, she will always be our Rose. The woman who loses a lot when the Titanic goes down, the woman whose beauty didn't just make Jack fall in love with her but us too, the woman who didn't insist on letting Jack get on the wooden plank and not drown. We are still infatuated by her even when we are slightly pissed at her for not making more room for Jack. Thus nobody in India who has watched Titanic will ever forgive that gorgeous woman. We aren't alone though. On her trip to India, when a man in the Himalayas recognised her as Rose, she almost broke down. Kate Winslet ‘Regrets’ Working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, Says ‘What the F*** Was I Doing’

Today is the birthday of this gorgeous and very talented woman called Kate Winslet. So we thought we will tell you more about her other movies which we feel are the best in her career.

Sense And Sensibility (1995)

It's true that we explored more of Winslet's filmography after we fell irrevocably in love with her after watching her in that doomed ship but her character in the big-screen adaptation of Jane Austen's novel is perhaps the purest one. More so because it was her debut movie and she looked as fresh as a daisy. The fickleness of her character was so beautifully depicted by the actress that we just couldn't dislike her for not loving the Colonel back initially.

Titanic (1997)

What should we say about this film? It bred a generation. A generation who still think Rose could have easily saved Jack and hasn't forgiven her for that, even though they love her. Kate Winslet looked a million bucks and played the part of a woman in love with so much conviction, we all wanted to feel that feeling. Of course, you need Jack Dawson for that!

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)

There are a lot of things great about this movie. The fresh pairing of Jim Carry and Winslet, the concept of erasing memories to avoid heartbreak, and those dialogues that can alter lives. But what stood out among many other things was the blue-haired Winslet, slightly indecisive slightly resolved, and a whole lot relatable. Kate Winslet’s First Look From James Cameron’s Avatar 2 Will Leave You Puzzled (See Pic)

Reader (2008)

Kate picked an Academy Award for her role as a woman who seduces a young man and is later tried for being a Nazi guard during World War II. She played an elderly woman who has a passionate time with a teenager, disappears, and then reappears as a woman with war crimes up her sleeves. Winslet's switch from a woman enjoying sex to a woman being tried for being a Nazi guard was admirable.

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Winslet played a woman who just wants an adventurous life in Paris but her husband Leonardo Dicaprio was struggling at work he didn't like. They were an unhappy couple, this wasn't what we have envisioned for Jack and Rose when we concocted tales of 'What if Jack was alive?' But such is movie life as when they reunited, they fought frequently. Winslet was amazing as a woman determined to get out of a life she deems moderate. She wants adventure!

