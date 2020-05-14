Kate Winslet's First Look From James Cameron's Avatar 2 Will Leave You Puzzled (See Pic)

Avatar 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kate Winslet is reuniting with director James Cameron after their monumentally hit film, Titanic. Kate is set to appear in Cameron's Avatar 2. The filmmaker has already said that the upcoming sequel has a good chance of releasing on time, December 2021, despite the COVIVD-19 pandemic. Today, the makers launched a new picture from the sets of the film which will add to the hype. The photo Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana and Cliff Curtis. And it is quite weird. The four actors are in the water, that is filled with weird-looking balls. The actors' faces are covered in dots.

The Avatar sequel will be high on VFX as its predecessor. To get the look of the alien world in the film, the actors and production design go through hassles. This includes covering the faces of the actors in dots, which will be used as reference points by CGI artists later. Avatar 2: Heavenly Concept Art Shows How The New Aquatic World In James Cameron's Film Will Look Like (View Pics).

We still don't get the deal with those balls. But James must have something visionary in mind. He did share fun fact: "Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels."

Check Out The Picture Here:

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJ — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 13, 2020

"I want to get back to work on ‘Avatar', which right now we're not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it's all on hold right now," Cameron said, speaking to Empire. The movie's next shooting schedule was supposed to take place in New Zealand.

"New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing," Cameron said. "So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news."

Avatar held the record for the highest-grossing movie of all time until was broken last year by Avengers: Endgame.