The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas is definitely one of the biggest highlights of the festive season every year. From extravagant decoration to the lavish spread, we get to see the Kardashian sisters - Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendal Jenner and family throw a sumptuous Christmas party for their friends. But this year due to the pandemic, all the occasions celebrated at the Kardashians' house were smaller than usual and fans thought that their famous Christmas party will see the same fate as well. Khloe Kardashian Planning on 'Definitely' Celebrating Christmas 2020 with Family.

But that's not what Khloe Kardashian has in mind. During a live chat session, the entrepreneur replied to a fan's question asking about their annual Christmas party saying that they surely will have a party regardless of the ongoing pandemic. She said that this time it may be a smaller gathering but a party is definitely on the cards.

"I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest" the Good American founder added. Khloe Kardashian In An Intimate Maternity Photoshoot with Beau Tristan Thompson.

Soon after Khloe spoke about the plans, Twitter was flooded with hate comments for her. Some of them even went on to call her "selfish" and "out of touch" for not taking the pandemic more seriously. A user wrote, "They haven't followed the rules so far, why start now? Rules apparently don't apply to the filthy rich." Another said, "As a physician who cannot 'just get rapid testing' on most of my patients, maybe you could skip the Xmas party and donate those tests to my sick patients? You know. Just to think of what is safest."

Earlier, the Kar-Jenners were badly criticised after Kim celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island with her family and friends. People were upset that the family is not taking the precautions and freely travelling for a mere birthday party.

