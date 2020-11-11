American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has already begun thinking of how to safely hold the Kardashian/Jenner's annual Christmas fete. According to Page Six, responding to a tweet, asking if the family's party was getting cancelled this year, the 36-year-old star responded, "I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. She added, "And I'm totally fine with that. But we're definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before ... We have to think of what is safest." Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Pose in Bikinis and their Hotness Quotient is Hard to Keep Up With (View Pics)

As per Page Six, the Kardashians' home state of California is nearing 1 million cases of COVID-19 - in tandem with the rise across the rest of the country- and alarming officials as the holiday season approaches. Recently, the Kardashian family made headlines for Kim's million-dollar bash for her 40th birthday, which sent the clan out to a private island in French Polynesia. Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Contracted the Novel Coronavirus Earlier This Year

Their de rigueur posting about it then struck some as being in poor taste during a global pandemic in which millions remain unemployed and/or interminably quarantined at home. Ironically, this week, it was revealed that Kim facilitated a private Zoom call between her, dozens of other A-listers and top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci in the early days of the pandemic. It was aimed primarily at gleaning information about the coronavirus and preventive measures against it they could use to inform their followers.