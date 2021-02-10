Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's elder daughter Natalie Bryant has signed a modelling contract with a leading agency. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. Kobe Bryant Wife and Kids: Know Everything About Late NBA Star’s Family - Partner Vanessa Laine and Daughters Gianna, Bianka, Natalia and Capri.

There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.I am beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of the IMG family," Natalie announced on Instagram. Kobe Bryant Tragic Death in Helicopter Crash: A Look at Some Memorable Moments of the ‘NBA Legend Gone Too Soon’.

The move comes within weeks of Natalie turning 18. Her contract is with IMG, which also handles Chrissy Teigen and Karlie Kloss, according to eonline.com.

Check Out Natalia Bryant's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant)

Natalie was welcomed by a string of celebrities in the world of glamour including Olivia Munn, Jennifer Meyar and Gigi Hadid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).