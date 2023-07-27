K-pop girl band Blackpink is gaining more and more popularity, and their every update makes it to the headlines. If you have been busy this week and unable to keep up with the updates, don’t worry; here, we bring you the major ones from this week. Read on to know all Blackpink news of this week. BLACKPINK Scripts History! Born Pink World Tour Becomes First Tour by Female Asian Stars To Sell Over One Million Tickets.

Starbucks Teams Up With Blackpink

Don’t underestimate the power of the Blackpink girls. The world’s biggest coffee chain is teaming up with the K-pop girls to introduce a new beverage and line of merchandise. The centrepiece of the lineup is the Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino, which will aptly be hued in a blend of black and pink. It’s expected to roll out at select outlets next week. And the collection will also bring Blackpink-themed drinkware and accessories, such as tumblers and keychains.

Blackpink Jennie Rumours of Not Quitting the Agency

There have been enough talks about the group disbanding as group members Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose will not be renewing their contracts with YG Entertainment. However, Jennie may not follow in their footsteps. Fans believe she is likely to stay with the agency. While everyone hopes the band will not disband, if Jennie decides to stay, it may hamper the equation with other members. BLACKPINK Becomes First K-Pop Group to Headline Concert in Vietnam, Check Out Tour Dates Here!.

Blinks To Pay for Blackpink’s 7th Anniversary Celebrations

Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment kicked off the band’s 7th-anniversary celebrations on July 21 with a Weverse Emblem event. But while there are a lot of emotions among the Blinks, there is an upsetting wave too. As per the agency’s notice, the digital emblem and digital polaroids will only be given to fans who hold a BLINK Weverse membership, which is a paid annual program. Fans who want it need to buy the membership through the Weverse Shop. It costs 23 USD for 365 days, but not everyone’s happy to pay. They have expressed their discontent via several comments and tweets online.

So these are some major updates of Blackpink from this week. Keep coming back for more latest news every week.

