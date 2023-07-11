BLACKPINK's Born Pink Tour has made history. The world tour has sold over one million tickets to become the first tour by a female Asian act to sell such massive numbers. The K-pop band made their debut in 2016. The all-girls group formed by YG Entertainment consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The all-girls group have a massive fan following across the world. Their unique style statement and songs have gained massive popularity over the years. BLACKPINK's BORN PINK Tour Becomes First Concert Tour by a Girl Group to Surpass $100 Million in Ticket Sales.

BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour Makes History:

BLACKPINK's ‘BORN PINK’ World Tour becomes the first tour by a female Asian act to sell over 1 million tickets. pic.twitter.com/wU9usmwZNX — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)