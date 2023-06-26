BLACKPINK has added two new gigs in Hanoi (Vietnam) as part of their ongoing Born Pink world tour. With this, the only girls troupe has created history by becoming the first K-Pop group to headline concert in Vietnam. The new Hanoi shows will take place on July 29 and 30 at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium. BLACKPINK's Jennie Stuns in White Crop Top and Mini Skirt, The Idol Star Shares Stylish Pics Online.

BLACKPINK Creates History:

#BLACKPINK set to become the first K-pop group in HISTORY to headline a stadium concert in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/n0P0jaWFFf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2023

