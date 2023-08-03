Korean drama land is throwing a lot of new couples our way. Fan favourites Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin went from being just good friends for years to husband and wife. Fans manifested it really well. Lee Jong Suk and IU's news left many both pleasantly surprised and really glad. They look so good together. The new entrants to the list are Ahn Bo Hyun and BLACKPINK's Jisoo. It was confirmed recently that the two of them are dating and Ahn Bo Hyun is nailing it as a man with all the green flags by adjusting his schedules to match Jisoo's as per Dispatch. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Spotted with Boyfriend Ahn Bohyun at the Airport (View Pic).

It's only obvious to understand how fans of the stars are reacting to it. Only a few months back, many were still shipping Jisoo with her Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in. So we went on SNS to understand how the fans are feeling and we can say they are just being us on social media. Check out their reactions here. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Teaches Football Player Erling Haaland the 'Flower' Dance Challenge (Watch Video).

So random yet so fine!

jisoo and ahn bo hyun feels so random. like never would i have linked the two 😭pic.twitter.com/hFB3GaG5mo — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) August 3, 2023

A plot twist nobody saw coming

Green flag alert

Btw this is how Ahn Bo Hyun treats his Mom. He cooks, he goes matchy matchy lol he is a real softie istg hahaha. You know Jisoo is in good loving caring hands. And now he adjust his sched for Jisoo? He is the greenest flag indeed 💚 pic.twitter.com/73wCppKYjq — WINMOO x multi | lei ✨ (@lei_blue_rose) August 3, 2023

Finding the matchmaker

y'all probably wondering who set jisoo and ahn bo hyun up and its probably him 😂 #JISOO pic.twitter.com/8lXVJpg8qq — ke 꽃 (@actressooyaaa) August 3, 2023

The hope

I know ahn bo hyun confessed to her right after watching her coachella performance pic.twitter.com/TuzTD5DDYp — zye (@RARESOOYA) August 3, 2023

His type!

The shock and awe

It hasn't sunk in yet

ahn bohyun and kim jisoo, the most unexpected couple of the century pic.twitter.com/SGhKphmeUw — 💽 (@bIurredmirrors) August 3, 2023

Well, we are definitely happy for them. Ahn Bo Hyn and Jisoo look really nice together, a visual couple. Although it did stun us a bit, we are totally on for it! Because love sometimes strikes you from unexpected corners!

