The nominations for the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards aka MAMA Awards, are out! The list features familiar faces, exciting new surprises, and fierce competition across all genres. For the uninitiated, the MAMA Awards are among the most prestigious music awards in South Korea, eagerly anticipated by fans every year. From global superstars like BTS and BLACKPINK to rookies like All Day Project, the nominations announced on October 16, 2025, cover categories such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. MAMA 2024: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung Reunite on Stage After 9 Years; K-Pop Legends Perform Iconic Hits ‘Bang Bang Bang’ and ‘Fantastic Baby’ (Watch Video).

2025 MAMA Awards Leading Nominees

BLACKPINK's Jennie and aespa stand out as this year's most nominated artists at the MAMA Awards, with nine nods in categories including Best Artist and Song of the Year. BTS members Jin and J-Hope also receive nominations in multiple solo categories despite their group's military hiatus. BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé also score multiple nods. "King of K-Pop" G-Dragon competes across multiple categories, including Artist of the Year.

Full List of 2025 MAMA Awards Nominations

Best New Artist

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

Baby DONT Cry

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

Hearts2Hearts

IDID

izna

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Best Male Artist

Baekhyun

G-Dragon

G-Dragon, the Undisputed King of the Live Stage, Set To Electrify the 2025 MAMA Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMA AWARDS(마마 어워즈) OFFICIAL (@mnet_mama)

j-hope

Jin

Mark

Best Female Artist

Jennie

Jisoo

Rosé

Taeyeon

Yuqi

Best Male Group

BOYNEXTDOOR

ENHYPEN

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

ZEROBASEONE

Best Female Group

aespa

BABYMONSTER

i-dle

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

j-hope – MONA LISA

Kai – Wait On Me

Key – HUNTER

Mark – 1999

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Dayoung – body

Jennie – like JENNIE

Jisoo – earthquake

Karina – UP

Minnie – HER

Best Dance Performance Male Group

BOYNEXTDOOR – "IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU"

NCT DREAM – "WHEN I’M WITH YOU"

NCT WISH – "poppop"

PLAVE – "Dash"

RIIZE – "Fly Up"

SEVENTEEN – "THUNDER"

TWS – "Countdown"

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa – "Whiplash"

BABYMONSTER – "DRIP"

BLACKPINK – "JUMP"

ILLIT – "Cherish (My Love)"

IVE – "REBEL HEART"

LE SSERAFIM – "HOT"

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Doyoung – Memory

Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story

Rosé – toxic till the end

Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is

Taeyeon – Letter To Myself

Best Vocal Performance Group

Davichi – Stitching

HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending

MEOVV – DROP TOP

TREASURE – YELLOW

ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!

Best Band Performance

CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night

DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow

N.Flying – Everlasting

QWER – Dear

Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

BIG Naughty – "MUSIC" (feat Lee Chanhyuk)

Dynamic Duo and Gummy – "Take Care"

HAON – "Skrr" (feat Giselle)

pH-1 –" Life Is A Movie" (feat Jung Zi So)

Tablo and RM – "Stop The Rain"

Best Collaboration

G-Dragon – "TOO BAD" (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Jennie and Doechii – "ExtraL"

Mark – "Fraktsiya" (feat. Lee Young Ji)

Rosé and Bruno Mars – "APT."

V – "Winter Ahead" (with Park Hyo Shin)

Best OST

BOYNEXTDOOR – "Never Loved This Way Before" (Odd Girl Out)

HUNTR/X – "GOLDEN" (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

Park Hyo Shin – "HERO" (Firefighters)

Saja Boys – "Soda Pop" (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

TXT – "When the Day Comes" (Resident Playbook)

Best Music Video

aespa – "Dirty Work"

ALLDAY PROJECT – "FAMOUS"

BLACKPINK – "JUMP"

Jennie – "ZEN"

Lee Chanhyuk – "Vivid LaLa Love"

Best Choreography

aespa – "Whiplash"

ALLDAY PROJECT – "WICKED"

CORTIS – "GO!"

G-Dragon – "TOO BAD" (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Jennie – "like JENNIE"

Jennie Earns Nod for Best Choreography

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMA AWARDS(마마 어워즈) OFFICIAL (@mnet_mama)

Artist of the Year

aespa

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

Baby DONT Cry

BABYMONSTER

Baekhyun

BOYNEXTDOOR

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

ENHYPEN

G-Dragon

Hearts2Hearts

i-dle

IDID

IVE

izna

j-hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

LE SSERAFIM

Mark

RIIZE

Rosé

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

TWICE

TXT

Yuqi

ZEROBASEONE

Second Gen Icons Super Junior To Perform at 2025 MAMA Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMA AWARDS(마마 어워즈) OFFICIAL (@mnet_mama)

Song of the Year

aespa – Dirty Work

aespa – Whiplash

ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS

ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED

BABYMONSTER – DRIP

BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)

BLACKPINK – JUMP

BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU

BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before

CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night

CORTIS – GO!

Davichi – Stitching

DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow

Dayoung – body

Doyoung – Memory

Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care

G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)

HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending

HUNTR/X – GOLDEN

ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)

IVE – REBEL HEART

j-hope – MONA LISA

Jennie – like JENNIE

Jennie – ZEN

Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL

Jisoo – earthquake

Kai – Wait On Me

Karina – UP

Key – HUNTER

LE SSERAFIM – HOT

Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love

Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story

Mark – 1999

Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)

MEOVV – DROP TOP

Minnie – HER

N.Flying – Everlasting

NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU

NCT WISH – poppop

Park Hyo Shin – HERO

pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)

PLAVE – Dash

QWER – Dear

RIIZE – Fly Up

Rosé – toxic till the end

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.

Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is

Saja Boys – Soda Pop

SEVENTEEN – THUNDER

Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain

Taeyeon – Letter To Myself

TREASURE – YELLOW

TWS – Countdown

TXT – When the Day Comes

V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)

Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life

ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!

Album of the Year

aespa – "Whiplash"

ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2

BABYMONSTER – DRIP

Baekhyun – Essence of Reverie

BOYNEXTDOOR – "No Genre"

ENHYPEN – "DESIRE : UNLEASH"

G-Dragon – "Übermensch"

i-dle – "We are"

IVE – "IVE EMPATHY"

Jin – Happy

NCT DREAM – DREAMSCAPE

NCT WISH – COLOR

PLAVE – Caligo Pt.1

RIIZE – ODYSSEY

SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS

Stray Kids – KARMA

TXT – The Star Chapter: TOGETHER

ZEROBASEONE – NEVER SAY NEVER

Fans’ Choice Male

10CM

82MAJOR

8TURN

AB6IX

AHOF

AMPERS&ONE

ARrC

ASTRO

ATEEZ

Baekhyun

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTOB

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CNBLUE

CORTIS

CRAVITY

D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)

Daesung

DAY6

Doyoung

ENHYPEN

Epik High

EVNNE

G-Dragon

GOT7

IDID

j-hope

Jay Park

Jin

Kai

KickFlip

Lee Mu Jin

N.Flying

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NEXZ

P1Harmony

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Stray Kids

Super Junior

TIOT

TREASURE

TWS

TXT

WayV

Xdinary Heroes

ZEROBASEONE

Fans’ Choice Female

aespa

ALLDAY PROJECT

Apink

ARTMS

AtHeart

Baby DONT Cry

BABYMONSTER

BIBI

Billlie

BLACKPINK

BoA

BOL4

Chungha

Chuu

Davichi

FIFTY FIFTY

fromis_9

H1-KEY

Hearts2Hearts

Hwasa

Hyolyn

i-dle

ILLIT

Irene

ITZY

IU

IVE

izna

Jeon Somi

Joy

KARD

Kep1er

KiiiKiii

KISS OF LIFE

LE SSERAFIM

MEOVV

NiziU

NMIXX

OH MY GIRL

QWER

SAY MY NAME

Seulgi

STAYC

Taeyeon

tripleS

TWICE

UNIS

VIVIZ

Wendy

Yena

For the unversed, BIGBANG's leader and K-Pop visionary G-Dragon aka Kwon Jiyong, is the only solo artiste till date to have won the Artiste of the Year honour in 2013. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and YG Entertainment Founder Yang Hyun Suk Under Police Probe Over Alleged Copyright Infringement – Agency, KOMCA Respond.

When and Where Are the 2025 MAMA Awards Happening?

The 2025 MAMA Awards is set to take place in Hong Kong in November with some of the biggest names in K-Pop gracing the grand stage. The highly anticipated award show will unfold over two nights, from November 28 to 29, at the newly opened Kai Tak Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 50,000.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Mnet MAMA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).