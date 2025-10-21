The nominations for the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards aka MAMA Awards, are out! The list features familiar faces, exciting new surprises, and fierce competition across all genres. For the uninitiated, the MAMA Awards are among the most prestigious music awards in South Korea, eagerly anticipated by fans every year. From global superstars like BTS and BLACKPINK to rookies like All Day Project, the nominations announced on October 16, 2025, cover categories such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. MAMA 2024: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung Reunite on Stage After 9 Years; K-Pop Legends Perform Iconic Hits ‘Bang Bang Bang’ and ‘Fantastic Baby’ (Watch Video).
2025 MAMA Awards Leading Nominees
BLACKPINK's Jennie and aespa stand out as this year's most nominated artists at the MAMA Awards, with nine nods in categories including Best Artist and Song of the Year. BTS members Jin and J-Hope also receive nominations in multiple solo categories despite their group's military hiatus. BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé also score multiple nods. "King of K-Pop" G-Dragon competes across multiple categories, including Artist of the Year.
Full List of 2025 MAMA Awards Nominations
Best New Artist
AHOF
ALLDAY PROJECT
Baby DONT Cry
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
IDID
izna
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
Best Male Artist
Baekhyun
G-Dragon
G-Dragon, the Undisputed King of the Live Stage, Set To Electrify the 2025 MAMA Awards
j-hope
Jin
Mark
Best Female Artist
Jennie
Jisoo
Rosé
Taeyeon
Yuqi
Best Male Group
BOYNEXTDOOR
ENHYPEN
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TXT
ZEROBASEONE
Best Female Group
aespa
BABYMONSTER
i-dle
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
TWICE
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
j-hope – MONA LISA
Kai – Wait On Me
Key – HUNTER
Mark – 1999
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
Dayoung – body
Jennie – like JENNIE
Jisoo – earthquake
Karina – UP
Minnie – HER
Best Dance Performance Male Group
BOYNEXTDOOR – "IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU"
NCT DREAM – "WHEN I’M WITH YOU"
NCT WISH – "poppop"
PLAVE – "Dash"
RIIZE – "Fly Up"
SEVENTEEN – "THUNDER"
TWS – "Countdown"
Best Dance Performance Female Group
aespa – "Whiplash"
BABYMONSTER – "DRIP"
BLACKPINK – "JUMP"
ILLIT – "Cherish (My Love)"
IVE – "REBEL HEART"
LE SSERAFIM – "HOT"
Best Vocal Performance Solo
Doyoung – Memory
Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story
Rosé – toxic till the end
Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is
Taeyeon – Letter To Myself
Best Vocal Performance Group
Davichi – Stitching
HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending
MEOVV – DROP TOP
TREASURE – YELLOW
ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!
Best Band Performance
CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night
DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow
N.Flying – Everlasting
QWER – Dear
Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
BIG Naughty – "MUSIC" (feat Lee Chanhyuk)
Dynamic Duo and Gummy – "Take Care"
HAON – "Skrr" (feat Giselle)
pH-1 –" Life Is A Movie" (feat Jung Zi So)
Tablo and RM – "Stop The Rain"
Best Collaboration
G-Dragon – "TOO BAD" (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Jennie and Doechii – "ExtraL"
Mark – "Fraktsiya" (feat. Lee Young Ji)
Rosé and Bruno Mars – "APT."
V – "Winter Ahead" (with Park Hyo Shin)
Best OST
BOYNEXTDOOR – "Never Loved This Way Before" (Odd Girl Out)
HUNTR/X – "GOLDEN" (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
Park Hyo Shin – "HERO" (Firefighters)
Saja Boys – "Soda Pop" (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
TXT – "When the Day Comes" (Resident Playbook)
Best Music Video
aespa – "Dirty Work"
ALLDAY PROJECT – "FAMOUS"
BLACKPINK – "JUMP"
Jennie – "ZEN"
Lee Chanhyuk – "Vivid LaLa Love"
Best Choreography
aespa – "Whiplash"
ALLDAY PROJECT – "WICKED"
CORTIS – "GO!"
G-Dragon – "TOO BAD" (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Jennie – "like JENNIE"
Jennie Earns Nod for Best Choreography
Artist of the Year
aespa
AHOF
ALLDAY PROJECT
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
Baekhyun
BOYNEXTDOOR
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
G-Dragon
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
IDID
IVE
izna
j-hope
Jennie
Jin
Jisoo
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
Mark
RIIZE
Rosé
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Taeyeon
TWICE
TXT
Yuqi
ZEROBASEONE
Second Gen Icons Super Junior To Perform at 2025 MAMA Awards
Song of the Year
aespa – Dirty Work
aespa – Whiplash
ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS
ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED
BABYMONSTER – DRIP
BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)
BLACKPINK – JUMP
BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before
CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night
CORTIS – GO!
Davichi – Stitching
DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow
Dayoung – body
Doyoung – Memory
Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care
G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)
HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending
HUNTR/X – GOLDEN
ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)
IVE – REBEL HEART
j-hope – MONA LISA
Jennie – like JENNIE
Jennie – ZEN
Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL
Jisoo – earthquake
Kai – Wait On Me
Karina – UP
Key – HUNTER
LE SSERAFIM – HOT
Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love
Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story
Mark – 1999
Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)
MEOVV – DROP TOP
Minnie – HER
N.Flying – Everlasting
NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU
NCT WISH – poppop
Park Hyo Shin – HERO
pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)
PLAVE – Dash
QWER – Dear
RIIZE – Fly Up
Rosé – toxic till the end
Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is
Saja Boys – Soda Pop
SEVENTEEN – THUNDER
Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain
Taeyeon – Letter To Myself
TREASURE – YELLOW
TWS – Countdown
TXT – When the Day Comes
V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)
Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life
ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!
Album of the Year
aespa – "Whiplash"
ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2
BABYMONSTER – DRIP
Baekhyun – Essence of Reverie
BOYNEXTDOOR – "No Genre"
ENHYPEN – "DESIRE : UNLEASH"
G-Dragon – "Übermensch"
i-dle – "We are"
IVE – "IVE EMPATHY"
Jin – Happy
NCT DREAM – DREAMSCAPE
NCT WISH – COLOR
PLAVE – Caligo Pt.1
RIIZE – ODYSSEY
SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS
Stray Kids – KARMA
TXT – The Star Chapter: TOGETHER
ZEROBASEONE – NEVER SAY NEVER
Fans’ Choice Male
10CM
82MAJOR
8TURN
AB6IX
AHOF
AMPERS&ONE
ARrC
ASTRO
ATEEZ
Baekhyun
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CNBLUE
CORTIS
CRAVITY
D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)
Daesung
DAY6
Doyoung
ENHYPEN
Epik High
EVNNE
G-Dragon
GOT7
IDID
j-hope
Jay Park
Jin
Kai
KickFlip
Lee Mu Jin
N.Flying
NCT DREAM
NCT WISH
NEXZ
P1Harmony
PLAVE
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
TIOT
TREASURE
TWS
TXT
WayV
Xdinary Heroes
ZEROBASEONE
Fans’ Choice Female
aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
Apink
ARTMS
AtHeart
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
Billlie
BLACKPINK
BoA
BOL4
Chungha
Chuu
Davichi
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
Hyolyn
i-dle
ILLIT
Irene
ITZY
IU
IVE
izna
Jeon Somi
Joy
KARD
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MEOVV
NiziU
NMIXX
OH MY GIRL
QWER
SAY MY NAME
Seulgi
STAYC
Taeyeon
tripleS
TWICE
UNIS
VIVIZ
Wendy
Yena
For the unversed, BIGBANG's leader and K-Pop visionary G-Dragon aka Kwon Jiyong, is the only solo artiste till date to have won the Artiste of the Year honour in 2013. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and YG Entertainment Founder Yang Hyun Suk Under Police Probe Over Alleged Copyright Infringement – Agency, KOMCA Respond.
When and Where Are the 2025 MAMA Awards Happening?
The 2025 MAMA Awards is set to take place in Hong Kong in November with some of the biggest names in K-Pop gracing the grand stage. The highly anticipated award show will unfold over two nights, from November 28 to 29, at the newly opened Kai Tak Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 50,000.
