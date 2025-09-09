The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2025 celebrated both global superstars and fresh new talent. This year, K-Pop made a huge impact at the ceremony. Korean artists not only attended the gala but also dominated with major wins. BLACKPINK’s Rose bagged Song of the Year for her viral hit "APT", and she wasn’t the only K-Pop star to shine. Rising girl group KATSEYE also took home the award for MTV Push Performance of the Year for their track "Touch". MTV VMAs 2025 Winners List: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Rose, Ariana Grande Win Big; Performances, New Fan-Voted Awards From the Unforgettable Night (View Posts).

The celebrations extended beyond South Korea, with Indians also brimming with pride. Group member Lara Raj, a Tamil American queer artiste, made history as part of KATSEYE’s big win, marking a moment of representation and joy for many fans. Here's all you need to know about her.

Who is Lara Raj?

At just 19, Lara Raj, a queer K-Pop idol from KATSEYE, is championing South Asian representation on the global stage. Born in Connecticut and raised in New York, Lara has always taken pride in her Indian heritage. She often highlights it by incorporating bindis, nose rings, and gold accessories, including the Om pendant she is frequently seen wearing. In an interview with Vogue India, Lara said, "It's always been mine dream to have Indian, especially South Indian representation. I want our community to feel uplifted, powerful and confident."

KATSEYE at MTV VMAs 2025

Musical Journey With Sister Rhea Raj

Music has been a part of Lara's life since a very young age. She started creating songs as a teenager with her elder sister, Rhea Raj, in their home studio. By the age of 15, Lara was already skilled in songwriting and composition. Rhea, who was also a musician, was Lara's first collaborator, and together they began making covers of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" and Destiny's Child's "Emotion".

Lara Raj Celebrates Her MTV VMAs Win

New Beginnings With KATSEYE

Lara's life was about to change completely in 2023. She received an invitation to a global talent competition organised by HYBE (company behind BTS) and Geffen. Competing with 20 girls from different countries for a spot in the global girl group, she joined the survival show Dream Academy and ultimately made it as a member of KATSEYE. The group’s formation was chronicled in the Netflix docuseries Popstar Academy: KATSEYE.

When Lara Raj Came Out as a Queer

In March 2025, Lara came out as queer during a Weverse live. While speaking to her fans, the K-Pop idol revealed that she knew about her sexual orientation as a child. "I knew I was a half fruitcake when I was like eight, so I really was wanting everybody," she said.

Even before finding fame with KATSEYE, Lara Raj was empowering others. In 2019, she starred in a campaign for former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Global Girls Alliance, an initiative that supports girls through education. Now, as she goes global, Lara proudly represents both her culture and queerness in the mainstream pop industry and on the world stage. MTV VMAs 2025: BLACKPINK’s Rose Wins Song of the Year for Her Viral Hit ‘APT’, K-Pop Star Dedicates the Award to Her 16-Year-Old Self in Emotional Speech (Watch Video).

Breaking Barriers With Style, Talent, and Pride

About KATSEYE

Formed in 2024 under HYBE Corporation and Geffen Records, KATSEYE debuted as a six-member group consisting of members Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiediel, Daniela Avanzini, Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman.

