Jisoo's new video surfaced online where she is seen teaching Norwegian football player Erling Haaland the "Flower" dance challenge. The actress showed him the hand movements from her music video as Erling tried his best to imitate her. Erling is Manchester City soccer team's star striker and will be interviewed by Jisoo as he is visiting Korea for the first time. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Looks Gorgeous in White and Blue Dress, K-Pop Idol Shares Paris Photo Dump.

Watch Video Here:

BLACKPINK's Jisoo teaches Erling Haaland the ‘Flower’ dance challenge. pic.twitter.com/R7N81aFABV — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2023

