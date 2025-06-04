Kim Soo-hyun is undoubtedly one of South Korea's most talented and versatile actors, known for his ability to portray a wide range of characters across different genres. Since making his debut in the late 2000s, he has captivated audiences both domestically and internationally with his compelling performances. From heartwarming dramas to thrilling mysteries, Kim Soo-hyun's roles have left a lasting impact on fans and critics alike. On the occasion of his birthday (June 4), here are five of his best roles that showcase his exceptional acting prowess. BTS Jungkook Birthday Special: From the Golden Maknae’s Stage Name Justin Seagull to Whistling in ‘DNA’; Here Are a Few Lesser-Known Facts About the K-Pop Singer.

1. I Can Hear Your Voice (2013)

In this popular legal drama, Kim Soo-hyun plays Soo-ha, a high school student with the ability to hear people's thoughts. The series follows his journey as he teams up with a passionate lawyer, played by Lee Bo-young, to seek justice while confronting his own traumatic past. His portrayal of Soo-ha beautifully blends innocence and strength, making him a beloved character in the hearts of viewers.

2. Producers (2015)

In the unique Korean drama "Producers," Kim Soo-hyun takes on the role of Baek Seung-chan, a rookie producer working in the competitive world of television. The show provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the entertainment industry, with Kim's character navigating the ups and downs of his new career while dealing with complex relationships. His charm and charisma shine through, offering a humorous and relatable performance.

3. It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

In this critically acclaimed series, Kim Soo-hyun portrays Moon Kang-tae, a caregiver in a psychiatric ward who has dedicated his life to looking after his older brother. The drama explores themes of mental health, healing, and love, featuring a beautiful story intertwined with fantasy. Kim's nuanced performance captures the emotional depth of his character, making it a standout role in his career.

4. My Love From the Star (2013-2014)

Perhaps one of his most iconic roles, Kim Soo-hyun plays Do Min-joon, an alien with superhuman abilities who has lived on Earth for 400 years. As he falls in love with a top actress, played by Jun Ji-hyun, the drama blends romance, comedy, and science fiction. His portrayal of the stoic yet vulnerable alien won him numerous awards and solidified his status as a leading actor in the industry.

5. One Ordinary Day (2021)

In this gripping crime drama, Kim Soo-hyun steps into the shoes of Kim Hyun-joong, an ordinary man who finds himself unwittingly involved in a murder investigation. This role requires him to display a wide range of emotions, from fear to determination, as he fights to clear his name. His performance is raw and powerful, showcasing his ability to tackle darker and more intense characters convincingly.

Kim Soo-hyun's impressive body of work continues to evolve, and with each role, he reaffirms his place in the hearts of fans around the world. Whether he's playing a charming alien, a troubled caregiver, or an ambitious producer, his dedication and talent shine through, making him one of the most respected figures in the Korean entertainment industry.

