If you think, being just a good actor will be enough for Korean drama actors, you are wrong. They like to experiment. That's why you will often find them delving in different genres of content to show their finesse. While we have watched a few kdrama actors struggle with their heavy diction when speaking English, their fans relish it. Be it English or any other language, these actors have mouthed them in several dramas and wowed their fans. But a few of them also went viral for the way they said them. Let us tell you about a few of those. Some of them even ended up being Tik Tok memes. Squid Game Actor Anupam Tripathi Speaks Hindi In a K-Drama Series, Video Goes Viral.

Lee Min-ho - Legend Of The Blue Seas

Min-ho plays a con-artist here and during one of his heists, he pretends to be a rich businessman who gets offended by the smell around. His 'disgusting shit' is a Tik Tok gem!

Song Joong-ki - Vincenzo

Song Joong-ki got his Italian diction so right at point that it at times sounded as if it was dubbed. Everytime he gets angry, he curses in Italian and that includes his conversations with Inzaghi, the pigeon who lived with him but wasn't his pet.

Park Shin-hye (Memories Of Alahmbra)

Shin-hye's this scene from the series went viral for the way she looks so comfortable with the language. Although it's debatable whether she got the Spanish diction right or not, she definitely compensated it with her acting. From Business Proposal to You're Beautiful, 5 Accidental Kisses In KDramas That Are Plain Absurd! (Watch Videos).

Check out the video here

Kim Tae-ri (Twenty Five Twenty One)

This was so out of the blue that Nam Ji Hyuk wasn't the only one who was visibly shocked. Kim Tae-ri's fab French made us go 'Daebak!' as well. This scene showed up in our feed for a long time after that.

Park Hae-jin (Kondae Intern)

Hindi has been used in quite a few shows in South Korean. Anupam Tripathi himself delivered a monologue in Hindi in Just Between Lovers. But Park Hae-jin mouthing the language in Kondae Intern stands out for many reasons. For one, he surprisingly did a fab job at it, the scene showed how much SK loves 3 Idiots, and all that ended in a light and dance show, Bollywood-style! The latter went viral for being so obnoxious and offensive but also hilarious.

We are pretty sure there must be more instances of such scenes. Do let us know which one is your favourite.

