February 22, 2025, Special Days: February 22, 2025, is packed with diverse special days celebrated worldwide. World Thinking Day, observed by Scouts and Guides, promotes global friendship and reflection. The European Day for Victims of Crime raises awareness of victims' rights and support. National Margarita Day invites people to enjoy the classic cocktail, while National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day highlights heart health. Founders' Day for Scouts honours the movement’s origins, and International Sword Swallowers Day showcases a daring art form. Other notable observances include St. Lucia Independence Day, Be Humble Day, National California Day, and Supermarket Employee Day, recognising contributions across various fields. There are several famous February 22 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 22, 2025 (Saturday)

World Thinking Day European Day for Victims of Crime National Margarita Day National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day Founders' Day for Scouts International Sword Swallowers Day National California Day National Cook a Sweet Potato Day Supermarket Employee Day Lucia Independence Day Woolworth's Day Be Humble Day 2Twenty2 Day Tex Avery Day Single Tasking Day Recreational Sports & Fitness Day

Famous February 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

George Washington (1732-1799) Drew Barrymore Steve Irwin (1962-2006) James Blunt Niki Lauda (1949-2019) Nam Joo-hyuk Han Hyo-joo Gurmeet Choudhary Shilpa Shukla Sooraj Barjatya Farokh Engineer Rajendra Gupta Shivani Tomar Shaun Tait Senuran Muthusamy Branislav Ivanović

