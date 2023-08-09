BTS member Kim Taehyung has made a captivating solo debut with the release of the music video for his song "Love Me Again." The track is a part of his solo album titled "Layover." The highly anticipated video transports viewers into a retro atmosphere, with V shining as a heartbroken protagonist. His impeccable fashion choices further enhance the visual experience. "Love Me Again" delves into themes of longing for lost connections and the challenges of moving on from heartbreak. Clad in a striking red shimmery suit, Kim Taehyung emotes the haunting memories of past love while delivering poignant lyrics into a microphone. The backdrop, resembling a cave adorned with vintage elements including an old television set, adds to the nostalgic charm of the video. BTS Member V To Release Solo Album 'Layover' On September 8!