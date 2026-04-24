1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The popular K-drama Perfect Crown, starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok, is heading into its third week of broadcast as excitement reaches a new peak. Episode 5 is scheduled to premiere today, April 24, 2026, continuing the story of a high-stakes contract marriage in a modern-day South Korean monarchy. Since its debut on April 10, the series has quickly become a global hit, marking a long-awaited on-screen reunion for its lead stars nearly a decade after their collaboration in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Why Is India Obsessed With K-Pop and K-Dramas in 2026? The Hallyu Secret.

When and Where Are ‘Perfect Crown’ Episodes 5 and 6 Releasing?

Perfect Crown follows a consistent weekly release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Friday and Saturday. Episode 5 will be released on Friday, April 24, followed by Episode 6 on Saturday, April 25. The series is slated for a 12-episode run, with the grand finale expected to air on May 16, 2026 .

Watch the Trailer of ‘Perfect Crown’:

Internationally, the drama is available for streaming on Disney+. New episodes typically premiere at 9:40 PM KST (Korean Standard Time). The show has already set records for the platform, becoming the most-watched Korean series premiere globally within its first five days of release.

For fans in India, the release of Perfect Crown remains a subject of high anticipation. While the series is streaming globally on Disney+, an official streaming home for the Indian market has not yet been confirmed. There is significant speculation among viewers that the show may eventually arrive on JioHotstar, though an official announcement is still awaited.

Despite the lack of a confirmed local platform, the timing for the episodes aligns with the global broadcast. The 9:40 PM KST airtime translates to approximately 6:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This means Indian audiences can expect the content to become available around this time on international or future local platforms.

‘Perfect Crown’

Directed by Park Joon Hwa, the filmmaker behind hits like Alchemy of Souls and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Perfect Crown explores a 21st-century alternate reality where South Korea is governed by a constitutional monarchy. Hanumankind x BTS Collaboration on the Cards? ‘Big Dawgs’ Hitmaker ‘Not Denying’ Reports After Sighting at Group’s Seoul Concert.

The narrative centres on Seong Hui-ju (IU), a fiercely competitive chaebol heiress and CEO who seeks royal status to solidify her influence. She enters into a calculated contract marriage with Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo-seok), a royal figure who has spent his life suppressed by the weight of tradition and duty. What begins as a cold, professional partnership begins to shift as the two navigate the complexities of power, public scrutiny, and evolving personal emotions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Disney Plus). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).