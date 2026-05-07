1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Global K-pop sensation BTS made history on Wednesday evening, appearing on the balcony of Mexico’s National Palace alongside President Claudia Sheinbaum. The rare public appearance drew an estimated 50,000 fans to the Zócalo, the city's central square, ahead of the group’s highly anticipated and sold-out "ARIRANG" world tour stops in the capital. Thousands of Fans Gather as BTS Launches World Tour After Hiatus.

The event marks a significant cultural moment, as the National Palace balcony is traditionally reserved for major state occasions, such as Independence Day celebrations. BTS is the first foreign musical act to be granted this honour, highlighting the group's immense influence in Mexico.

BTS Meets President Claudia Sheinbaum

During the private meeting inside the palace, President Sheinbaum presented the seven members of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook with a commemorative plaque. The award recognised the group for inspiring Mexican youth and contributing to a global community built on "respect, empathy, diversity, and peace."

Claudia Sheinbaum Welcomes BTS to Mexico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@claudia_shein)

President Sheinbaum, who previously described the group’s return to Mexico as a "historic moment," shared photos of the meeting on social media. She praised the band for carrying messages of friendship and peace that resonate deeply with the Mexican people.

Historic Greeting at the Zocalo

Following their meeting, the group stepped onto the open balcony to greet the massive crowd gathered below. Despite the short notice, approximately 50,000 fans, known as ARMY, filled the square, turning the area into a sea of purple—the group’s signature colour. The members spent several minutes waving to the crowd and expressing their gratitude.

Leader RM addressed the audience in Spanish, saying, “I love you, I adore you. Thank you very much! We can’t wait for tomorrow’s concert.” Member V also noted the "incredible energy" of the fans, stating that the group had missed Mexico dearly during their hiatus.

BTS Greets Mexican ARMY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

Sold-Out ARIRANG Tour and Economic Impact

The visit serves as a prelude to three sold-out shows at the Estadio GNP Seguros (formerly Foro Sol) scheduled for May 7, 9, and 10. More than 135,000 tickets were sold within minutes of going live in January, marking the group’s first performance in the country since 2017.

According to the Mexico City Chamber of Commerce, the BTS visit is expected to generate an economic impact of approximately USD 107.5 million. The surge in activity includes tourism, hospitality, and retail, as fans have travelled from across Latin America to attend the shows. BTS’ RM Ignites Controversy Over Smoking, Littering in Restricted Areas in Tokyo; Rapper’s Agency Responds to Backlash.

BTS' Landmark Comeback

This tour follows the release of their latest album, ARIRANG, which debuted in March 2026. The album and subsequent world tour mark the group’s full-scale return to the global stage after completing their mandatory military service in South Korea. Mexico remains one of the largest markets for K-pop globally. With over 14 million listeners on platforms like Spotify, the country’s enthusiasm for the genre has grown by over 500% in the last five years, solidifying BTS's status as a cultural phenomenon in the region

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Claudia Sheinbaum). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).