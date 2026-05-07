US: 28 Arrested in San Diego Child P*rn Sting, Including Disney Cruise Crew Members

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Law enforcement officials in Polk County have announced the arrests of 28 individuals, including three Disney Cruise Line employees, following a multi-agency child porn operation targeting the possession and distribution of illicit material. The investigation, led by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, focused on individuals allegedly involved in the sharing of explicit material involving minors through various digital platforms.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed that the suspects range in age from 19 to 71 and face a combined total of hundreds of felony charges. The investigation utilized undercover detectives to track the transmission of illicit files, many of which Judd described as "horrific" in nature. Catfight on Carnival Paradise Viral Video: Female Passengers Engage in Wild Brawl Aboard Cruise Ship Sailing to Central America (Watch).

The three Disney Cruise Line staffers identified in the sweep were reportedly working in various service capacities. While the alleged crimes did not occur on Disney property or during active voyages, the affiliation of the suspects with a family-oriented brand has drawn significant public attention. Authorities clarified that the arrests took place while the employees were off-duty or in between shifts on land. In a statement, Disney Cruise Line confirmed that the individuals involved are no longer employed by the company. The organization emphasized its zero-tolerance policy regarding such conduct and stated it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies.

This sting is the latest in a series of proactive operations conducted in Central Florida. Sheriff Judd noted that his office remains committed to aggressive online monitoring to identify and apprehend those who exploit children. The suspects currently remain in custody at the Polk County Jail as they await further legal proceedings. Mother Jumps Into Sea to Save 4-Year-Old Daughter After Child Falls Between Carnival Cruise Ship and Pier in Bahamas, Video Goes Viral.

The operation involved cooperation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Department of Homeland Security, and several local police departments. Prosecutors are expected to seek maximum sentences for the charges, which include possession of child sexual abuse material and use of a computer to facilitate a crime.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).