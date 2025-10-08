South Korean influencer Yoon Ji Ah was found dead in a mountain in Muju County of South Jeolla Province on September 11, 2025. The influencer, who was in her 20s and had more than 300,000 followers on TikTok, was involved in a dispute with her business partner days before her demise. Korean news portals revealed that her body was covered in bruises, with signs of strangulation being found. Investigations revealed that she was attacked just 30 minutes before her final livestream ended. Decomposed Body of 15-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez Found in Rapper D4vd’s Tesla – Victim’s Mother Claims Her Daughter’s Boyfriend’s Name Was Also David.

South Korean Influencer Yoon Ji Ah Found Dead After Business Deal

Investigating authorities believe that Yoon Ji Ah was murdered just half an hour before her final livestream ended. According to The JoongAng, she was filming in Yeongjong Island, Incheon, which is three hours away from the place her body was discovered. Her death has been confirmed as a strangulation.

Business Partner Arrested

Yoon Ji Ah's business partner has been arrested in connection with the murder just 12 hours after her body was discovered. The man, who was in his 50s was identified as Choi. He initially denied the charges but later confessed to killing the 24-year-old infuencer as reported by The Chosun Daily. It is not confirmed whether he has been convicted yet.

Accused Used the Nickname ‘Black Cat’

Choi was allegedly living a double life, tricking Yoon Ji Ah into believing that he was a wealthy businessman who owned an IT company. He reportedly convinced her that her social media followers would see a boost and signed a contract with him. He was known as the "big spending VIP" online in South Korea and used the nickname "Black Cat" on video platforms. While he donated huge amounts of money, insiders confirmed that he was in a lot of debt, and his house was recently seized.

Accused Took the Extreme Step After Yoon Ji Ah Threatened To Terminate Contract

Yoon Ji Ah reportedly planned the terminate her contract with Choi because she noticed that he was extremely forceful and often gave her long schedules. CCTV footage showed Choi kneeling and begging Ji Ah not to terminate their partnership before the crime took place. After killing her, the fake businessman took her body to Muju Mountain in a suitcase, stopping at eight locations to confuse the investigation. Yoon Ji Ah's body was later discovered in a grassy field, with the autopsy determining the cause of death as asphyxiation due to neck compression. ‘Global Pop Moment’: Fans REACT As BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Joins Hands With Zayn Malik for Her Upcoming Single ‘EYES CLOSED’ – Check Announcement!.

Choi initially denied the crime when he was arrested on September 13, but later confessed after getting to know that her body had been discovered.

