Authorities in Los Angeles have now confirmed that the decomposed body linked to rising rapstar David Anthony Burke, aka D4vd, was that of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The teenager had gone missing from Lake Elsinore in California last year. Her body was found in a Tesla on September 8 at a Hollywood tow yard after workers and neighbours complained of a strong odour coming from the vehicle. Investigators discovered the dismembered corpse wrapped in a plastic sheet inside the car. Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Found Dead at 23 in Hotel Room in Morelia, Days After Posting Cryptic TikTok Video in Clown Makeup.

About the Case

According to law enforcement sources, the young girl's body was found in poor condition and had been in the vehicle for a long time. She was only identified through forensic testing. Investigators revealed that she was wearing a blue top, black leggings, a yellow chain bracelet and earrings. She had wavy black hair and weighed about 71 pounds (32 kg).

Girl Missing Since April 2024

NBC LA reported that Celeste's mother told investigators that she had been missing since April 2024. According to reports, both Celeste and rapper D4vd had "Shhh" tattoos on their index fingers. Celeste's mother said that her daughter's version of the tattoo was in red colour. It was also confirmed that she was just 13 when she went missing. According to TMZ, Celeste's mother contacted the media outlet after seeing details of the case. She also claimed that her daughter's boyfriend's name was also David.

D4vd Involved?

David Anthony Burke, professionally known as D4vd, is a popular American singer and songwriter known for the viral hit "Romantic Homicide". He is said to be fully cooperating in the investigation. The singer was reportedly on his Withered World Tour when Celeste's body was discovered. As of now, LAPD has not confirmed whether D4vd has a direct involvement in Celeste's death, but they are continuing to investigate all angles.

In a statement to NBC News, the LAPD said, "At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time."

Were D4vd and Celeste Rivas in a Relationship?

Ever since the body of Celeste was discovered by the officials, photos of D4vd with the same teenage girl have surfaced online, sparking speculations about a possible relationship between the two. A post shared by Daily Loud on X (formerly Twitter) also claimed that the rapper had dropped a track about a girl named Celeste in December 2023. Yanin Campos, MasterChef Star and TikTok Influencer, Dies at 38 in Horrific Car Crash in Mexico.

Alleged Viral Photo of D4vd and Celeste Rivas Resurfaces

Singer D4vd dropped a track about a girl named Celeste back in December 2023, and now photos of him with the 15-year-old who was later found dead in his car have resurfaced online 😳 pic.twitter.com/mnAGwWCw42 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 17, 2025

D4vd, who has not been in Los Angeles for over a month, is yet to share his reaction to the case.

