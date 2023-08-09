Sucker of reality shows? Then Netflix's latest series, Zombieverse, can be your next watch! Zombieverse is a South Korean reality competition series that was released on Netflix on August 8. The series follows a group of ten contestants who are tricked into thinking they are taking part in a dating show, when they are actually in a zombie apocalypse simulation. The contestants must complete a series of quests in order to survive, and the last one standing wins a huge sum. Just in case, you want to know all about Zombieverse, you are at the right place. Read on. King The Land: 5 Green Flags in Im Yoona and Lee Junho's Relationship We Need To Make Note Of.

Contestants on Zombieverse

From former amateur boxer and actress Lee Si-young, Noh Hong-chul, Noh Hong-chul, DinDin, Fukutomi Tsuki, Jonathan and Patricia, Dex, Yoo Hee-kwan to YouTuber Kwachu-hyung, the show sees ten korean celebs competing with each other. The contestants get trapped in a zombie apocalypse simulation complete a series tasks assigned in order to survive. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Teaches Football Player Erling Haaland the 'Flower' Dance Challenge (Watch Video).

Watch Zombieverse Trailer:

Winning Prize

The survival show, Zombieverse has been praised for its suspenseful storytelling and its unique concept. It has been a commercial success, and it was one of the most popular reality shows in South Korea. FYI, the last contestant standing wins prize money of 100 million won (about $80,000).

Who Has Written Zombieverse?

Zombiverse has been penned by Jordan Rubin, Jon Kaplan and Al Kaplan. The show is available to stream on Netflix. BTS SUGA Finally Reveals His '7' Tattoo at 'AGUST D The Final' Tour in Seoul (Watch Video).

Is Zombieverse Real?

Zombieverse is not real in the sense that there is no actual zombie apocalypse taking place. The show is a reality competition series that is set in a simulated zombie apocalypse. The contestants are not actually in danger, but they are led to believe that they are in order to create a suspenseful and exciting environment.

Zombieverse can be watched by paid subscribers only on Netflix!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).