Mumbai, July 30: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai, where a private tutor allegedly burned the palm of an 8-year-old student as punishment for poor handwriting. The alleged incident occurred on Monday evening, July 28, at a private tuition class held in Malad. The classes were held at the JP Dex Building in Gokuldham. Cops said that the tutor, Rajshree Rathod, allegedly burnt the minor student's palm with a lit candle.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the victim was later identified as Mohammad Hamza Khan, a Class 3 student of Lakshdham School. The incident came to light after Khan's father approached the police and lodged a complaint against Rathod. On the day of the incident, Khan's sister Rubina dropped him off at Rathod's place for the classes at around 7 PM. Two hours later, the teacher called Khan's father, Mustakeen Gulam Rasool Khan and asked him to pick up Hamza. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Teacher Arrested for Making ‘Obscene’ Video Call to Male Student on Social Media.

Khan sent his daughter, Rubina, who saw her younger brother crying because he had a burn injury on his right palm. She questioned Rathod, who allegedly dismissed the injury as a drama. The tutor also told Rubina that Hamza was avoiding studying. After coming home, the Class 3 student narrated the incident to his father. Hamza said that the tutor punished him by holding his right hand over a burning candle because of his poor handwriting.

Post this, Khan reached Rathod's place and confronted Rathod, who admitted to the act but claimed that the punishment was meant to discipline Hamza. Soon, an argument broke out between Khan and Rathod during which the latter allegedly abused the former. Later, Khan took Hamza to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where he was treated for his burn injuries. Mumbai Shocker: Tenant Tries to Run Over Landlord With Car After Rent Dispute in Deonar, Arrested by Police.

Meanwhile, the police have booked Rathod under relevant POCSO and BNS Act sections. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

