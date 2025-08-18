Mumbai, August 18: Ever wondered what it would be like if squirrels looked like zombies? Across backyards in the United States, "zombie squirrels" have been spotted with warts and pus-filled growths, sparking concern among residents. These unnerving sightings have surged in recent months, leaving many startled by the hairless, wart-covered rodents. Experts say the unusual condition is linked to a viral skin disease known as squirrel fibromatosis, reported the New York Post.

While the squirrels’ eerie appearance might suggest something out of a horror story, wildlife specialists emphasise that the creatures pose no danger to humans or pets. The alarming tumours can spread among squirrels through direct contact, creating clusters of affected animals near feeders. Though shocking to witness, the disease is naturally occurring and often resolves on its own. So, what exactly is squirrel fibromatosis, and why is it causing squirrels to appear like zombies? Let's know. Flying Squirrel Spotted in Himachal Pradesh: First Photograph of Rare Woolly Flying Squirrel Recorded in Miyar Valley.

What is Squirrel Fibromatosis?

Squirrel fibromatosis, also known as squirrel pox, is a viral skin disease that affects squirrels, primarily grey squirrels. It is caused by a leporipoxvirus, a type of poxvirus, and is characterised by the development of wart-like tumours or fibromas on the skin. These growths can appear on various parts of the body, including the head, limbs, and sometimes the torso. The tumours often ooze fluid and cause hair loss around the affected areas, giving the squirrels a grotesque or "zombie-like" appearance. The virus spreads through direct contact between healthy squirrels and the lesions or saliva of infected squirrels. What Is Hantavirus? As US Man Dies of Rare Rat-Linked Virus That Killed Gene Hackman’s Wife, Here’s All You Need To Know About the Disease.

Although the condition looks alarming, it is usually not fatal and often clears up on its own within four to eight weeks. In rare cases, however, severe infections can impact internal organs and threaten the squirrel’s life. Squirrel fibromatosis is harmless to humans, pets, and other wildlife, but experts recommend keeping a distance and avoiding handling infected squirrels. Bird feeders and other areas where squirrels congregate can increase the risk of transmission among the animals.

