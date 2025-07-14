If you're a fan of bloody, gory zombie flicks with a generous dose of action, then Ziam should be on your watchlist this week. This Thai movie features flesh-eating undead, a Muay Thai boxer as the protagonist, a Die Hard-style setting, and plenty of kickass action - all available to watch from the comfort of your home. Movies To Watch on Friday the 13th: From ‘We Have a Ghost’ To ‘Creep,’ 5 Spine-Chilling Horror Films You Must Binge-Watch To Embrace the Thrill and Fear of This Superstitious Day.

Here’s everything you need to know about this zombie film — from the cast and director to the plot, what the critics are saying, and where you can stream it online.

The Cast and Director of 'Ziam'

Ziam is directed by Kulp Kaljareuk, based on a screenplay co-written by him alongside Vathanyu Ingkawiwat, Nut Nualpang, Weerasu Worrapot, and Chonnatee Pimnam.

The film stars Mark-Prin Suparat in the lead role, while Nychaa-Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich, Vayla-Wanvayla Boonnithipaisit, Pimmada Borriruksupakorn, and Jason Young are in the supporting cast.

The Plot of 'Ziam'

According to the official synopsis shared on IMDb: "In a world succumbing to hunger, a Muay Thai fighter fights off zombies to save his beloved."

Watch the Trailer of 'Ziam':

Where to Watch 'Ziam' Online

If you have a Netflix subscription, Ziam is currently available to stream on the platform.

What Critics Are Saying About 'Ziam'

Ziam has received mixed reviews since its release on Netflix. Here's a glimpse of what critics are saying:

Screenrant says, "At just over an hour and a half long, Ziam isn't a huge commitment, even if the story crams a lot into this runtime. However, sometimes this is the kind of story that's perfect to throw on during the summer heat when only some good old-fashioned bone-crunching excitement will fit the bill. Ziam won't break your heart or take your breath away, but it will provide a few hours of enjoyment and well-crafted action; just don't expect too strong a story."

Ready Steady Cut says, "Ziam is both depth and risk-averse and doesn’t have the kind of genre-defining action it’d really need to excuse those things. But as I intimated at the top, it is fun to see someone Muay Thai zombies to a second death, and that’s the vast majority of the movie. Mileage may vary, and expectations should be tempered, but if you go in with the right attitude, you’ll probably have a pretty good time." Scariest Horror Movies of All-Time: From Exorcist To Get Out, 5 Movies That Are Scary As Hell.

Paste Magazine says, "Indeed, the truly ideal way to consume Ziam would no doubt be in a theater rather than sitting at home, as part of a crowd full of hooting genre movie geeks ready to indulge in a little good-spirited stupidity. But whether you’re couchbound or attending a midnight screening, Ziam delivers just enough comforting genre delight to surpass the B-movie median–and for streaming horror geeks, that’s all we ultimately need to hear."

Whether you're a die-hard zombie movie fan or just in the mood for a fast-paced, blood-splattered thrill ride, Ziam offers an entertaining, if imperfect, escape. With solid action choreography, a fun premise, and just the right amount of genre self-awareness, this Thai horror-action mash-up is worth a stream.

