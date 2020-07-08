Utah seems to be the go-to place for the celebs amid the lockdown period! Recently, Kylie Jenner was seen chilling under the hot sun and a cool pool on her vacay to this place with her friends. Her super sexy pictures at this exotic location went viral in no time. After all, the beauty mogul has her own fanbase who love to keep a tab on her ultra stylish lifestyle! Hot and Happening! Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves in This Sexy Bodycon Dress (View Pics).

In the snaps, we can see her sporting a green swimsuit with deep neckline. She posted a few pictures on her Instagram stories. As she danced with her friends in the pool resort Amangiri in Canyon Point, she shot a video and posted it for her Insta-fam! Here are a few of those.

Kylie On Her Vacay!

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

More Hotness Here!

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not just these but the 22-year-old entrepreneur shared few more pics from this trip that looks oh-so-happening! From changing her fashionable outfits one after another to flaunting the luxurious resort, her feed is full of envious posts. On the work front, she recently collaborated with her sister Kendall Jenner for a cosmetic range collection. She also started a line of masks to help during the pandemic, with her name inscribed on it. Well, coming back to these pictures, are you missing your own trips?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).