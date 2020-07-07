Kylie Jenner sure knows how to flaunt her billionaire status. The reality TV star turned entrepreneur is known for her lavish lifestyle and exotic holidays that would make anyone go green with envy. But she's also known for flaunting her curves in outfits that provide her ample opportunity to do the honours. Kylie's sense of style is very reserved in an unrestricted way. She hates comfy dresses and baggy silhouettes and instead prefers her bodycon dresses over everything else. Kylie Jenner Launches Her Face Mask Range With Red Lips And Her Name Inscribed on it Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (See Pictures).

Being among the top paid celebrities on Instagram, Kylie's recent upload includes her yet another attempt to flaunt her curves in a sexy ocher colour ruched bodycon dress. While her footwear is a major disappointment, we are glad to see her soak some summer sun. Let's not forget, the sexy keyhole neckline that allows her to flaunt her bosom to the fullest. Kylie certainly enjoyed her stay in what seems to be a paradise on earth and we can't stop gushing about her new series of pictures from the same. Drake Apologises for Calling Kylie Jenner His 'Side-Piece' in an Unreleased Song.

Check Out Kylie Jenner's New Pictures

View this post on Instagram i love it here. A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jul 6, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

The makeup mogul has all the good reasons to chill and party hard as she secured the number one spot once again in the Forbes annual list of highest-paid celebrities. Despite the accusations about her business being significantly smaller and less profitable, Jenner managed to outdo everyone else in the list and this includes her brother-in-law, Kanye West who came in second.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).