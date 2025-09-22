The Punjabi music industry is in deep sorrow following the passing of legendary composer Charanjit Ahuja, widely hailed as the "emperor" of Punjabi music. He passed away on Saturday, though the cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Over his illustrious career, Ahuja collaborated with some of the biggest names in Punjabi music and contributed to numerous hit regional and Bollywood film soundtracks. Zubeen Garg Dies: ‘Ya Ali’ Singer Passes Away After Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Pritam, Jubin Nautiyal and Papon Express Shock (See Post)

Tributes poured in from fans and industry peers alike. Saleem Shahzada wrote, "Today, the music world has lost a great name - our revered guru, Maharaj Charanjit Ahuja Sahib, who has departed for the divine abode. What he did for Punjabi music, I don’t think anyone else has ever done. Many star artists are his creations, and he also gave immense support, love, and respect to people like us who came from humble backgrounds." Robo Shankar Passes Away at 46: Actresses Varalakshmi, Simran Express Shock and Grief at Tragic Demise of Tamil Film Actor.

Punjabi music industry de ikk yugg daa antt..Sangeet Samrat Janaab Ustad Charanjit Ahuja ji nahin rahe ..😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fVve9VM7i0 — Sanjeev Anand Official (@SanjeevAnand111) September 21, 2025

With great sadness and painful broken heart USTAD CHARANJIT AHUJA sadly passes away. I have no words to express my thoughts right now as processing this is very difficult. REST IN PEACE USTAD LEGEND G.O.A.T ji 🔥❤️👏🏽🕊️#followers #highlights pic.twitter.com/scDaJiSLfX — DESI DARK CHILD (@DESIDARKCHILD) September 21, 2025

Fans also took to Twitter, expressing their grief with messages like "RIP Ustaad Ji." Known for bringing Punjabi folk music to screens and mentoring countless artists, Ahuja’s legacy continues through his timeless compositions.

