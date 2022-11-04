Shahnawaz Dahani 'just couldn't wait' to wish Virat Kohli on the latter's birthday, which is on November 5. The Pakistan pacer took to social media to pen a note for the former India captain, where he wrote, "Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world."

Shahnawaz Dahani's Wishes for Virat Kohli:

Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT𓃵. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world. ❤️🎂. pic.twitter.com/601TfzWV3C — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) November 4, 2022

