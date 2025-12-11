Two of India's most successful batters in recent history, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, could see themselves removed from the BCCI Grade A+ contract and get demoted with the Board of Control for Cricket in India soon to announce a new player's deal. The Grade A+ sees both Kohlia and Sharma earn INR 7 crore each, which could be handed a Grade A contract, where cricketers earn INR 5 crore. Ravichandran Ashwin’s Cryptic Post Featuring Sunny Leone Sparks Social Media Frenzy, Cricket Fans Decode the Hidden Message

On the other hand, Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is in line for a promotion and will be alongside Ravindra Jadeja in the Grade A+ contract list. A main criterion for a Grade A+ contract is the players' availability across three or two contracts. Since the inception of the Grade A+ contract (2018), Kohli has been a part of the top category. Virat Kohli Partners with Agilitas Sports for One8: Ends Long-Term PUMA Deal

With Sharma and Kohli having retired from Test and T20I, the BCCI are likely to demote both former captains, who remain cornerstones of India's ODI set-up.

Gill, who already leads India in Test and ODI, is also the vice-captain in T20I, making the opener a certainty across all three formats, which is why the BCCI are handing the 26-year-old top contract.

