Actress Payal Ghosh, who made headlines after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has claimed that she was attacked with acid by some masked men when she was returning home after purchasing medicines in Mumbai. Payal said that when she was getting into her car, some men attacked her with a rod and that they had a bottle in their hand which she suspected was acid. The actress also claimed that she escaped the attack but with a minor injury in her left hand. Payal Ghosh Reveals How Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz Inspired Her to Do Action Moves for Upcoming Film.

The actress said will file an FIR on this matter. In an Instagram clip, Payal is heard saying: "Hi, I am Payal Ghosh and yesterday I went out to buy some medicines. As I was trying to sit in my driver's seat, some people came and tried to attack me. "There was a bottle in their hand. I don't know what it was. I suspect maybe acid or something. They also tried to hit me with a rod and I tried to rescue (escape) and shouted, so the rod fell on my left hand and I got injured." Payal Ghosh Pitches In To Provide Beds and Emergency Medicine for COVID-19 Patients.

Check Out The Video Below:

Actress #PayalGhosh has been attacked when she was returning home in #Andheri Mumbai. She was going to get in her car & someone with a mask on his face tried to attack her and snatch her belongings. She stood strong and did not relent. She has some minor injuries.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/h95BzZRaLJ — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) September 20, 2021

She concluded by saying: "As I shouted they ran away. Probably today I'll go to the police station to do the FIR . This kind of thing never ever happened in my life. This is the first time in Bombay I had to face this." She also posted a picture on her Instagram stories, in which she showed her injured hand. "I couldn't sleep the whole night, out of pain," she captioned the image.

