We have lost too many important gems of the film industry this year and the list just seems to grow day by day. Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last today at the age of 85 and we know what a great loss it is for the fraternity. The veteran Bengali actor was admitted in a hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 and fought the battle bravely. However, his health deteriorated due to the COVID-19 induced disorders and he succumbed to death today. Soumitra Chatterjee Dies at 85 After Battling COVID-19.

The staff at the hospital issued a statement and shared the sad news with his fans. "We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," read the statement. Ever since the news came out, social media has been abuzz with condolence messages for the veteran actor.

Richa Chadha was one of the first actors to react to the news. She tweeted saying, "RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void." Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Condition Worsens, Veteran Bengali Actor Shifted To ICU.

RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void.💔 pic.twitter.com/ysXiACW6ex — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 15, 2020

Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/lcbbrYMxRR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 15, 2020

request friends in the media to not call and ask for a ‘reaction’. This pain, is too personal. This loss doesn’t belong to words, belongs to me alone. #SoumitraChatterjee — parambrata (@paramspeak) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee, Feluda, leaves us. Numb. An era, one generation, a huge legacy gone. Gave 70 years to the Silver Screen. 💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/a0NjOR3QvZ — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 15, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk)

End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/SE2Z506k6i — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 15, 2020

End of an iconic era .Bengali film industry lost one of its greatest living legend today.May his soul rest in peace. RIP #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/fN52DaitZL — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for the virus on October 5. He was immediately admitted to the hospital on October 6 for treatment. His Covid-19 test results came negative a little after a week on October 14 but he continued to be admitted in the hospital because of health complications, especially COVID-19 induced encephalopathy. The actor is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, son Sougata and daughter Poulami Bose.

