We won't be surprised if South Indian superstar Prabhas gains a stronghold over Bollywood soon enough. He has impressed millions of audiences apart from the South Indian fans with his Baahubali films. His attempt with Saaho, teaming up with Shraddha Kapoor, might not have paid off as expected but the plans for domination are still on. Next up, Prabhas is teaming up with director Om Raut for...well, something. Prabhas and Om appeared in a video together where they said we will get a big announcement on the morning of August 18. Radhe Shyam: Anushka Shetty Shares the First Look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Film, Says 'Looking Forward to It' (View Post).

Om has also tagged T-Series. So, should we expect a Bollywood movie featuring Prabhas, directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar? We don't have the answers yet, but, you bet, we are excited.

BTW, let us not forget, Prabhas will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's untiled film. Prabhas 21: Fans Say Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ Chemistry in Nag Ashwin’s Next Will Set the Screen on Fire (View Tweets).

Check Out Prabhas and Om's Video Here:

Prabhas dubbed for his dialogues for the Hindi version of Saaho. So, the language barrier might not be there any more. We have a hundred theories as to what this big announcement coming tomorrow might be. As Prabhas said in the video, "Fingers crossed."

