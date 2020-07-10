It's a big day for Prabhas fans given that today marks two milestones for the actor. While Baahubali completed five years since its release, today is also the day that the first look of Prabhas' upcoming film with Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam released. Fans of the actor have been going gaga about the first look of the film since morning and we can't imagine how exciting it will be to get a glimpse of the trailer. Well, it wasn't just fans who were impressed with Prabhas' upcoming film's first look but also his former Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Chemistry Garners Praises From Fans!

Anushka Shetty took to Instagram to share the first look poster and wrote, "And here it i wishing UV VAmsi , Pramod....PRabhas , Pooja ,director radha krishna and the entire cast and crew all the very very best ‘ #RadheShyam ‘ looking forward." Anushka's post certainly re-ignited specualtions about the duo's relationship. Both Prabhas and Anushka have denied being in a relationship on several occasions in the past. Prabhas 20 First Look: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Film Is Titled Radhe Shyam! (View Pic).

Check Out Anushka Shetty's Post Here:

The actress had also shared a video celebrating Baahubali's finest moments considering it completed five years. It was only after Anushka and Prabhas worked together on Baahubali that rumours of the couple seeing each other. Prabhas and Anushka's chemistry was loved by the audiences and fans can't wait for the duo to work together again.

