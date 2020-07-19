On February 26, one of the most popular and biggest productions houses in Tollywood, Vyjayanthi Movies, had confirmed that superstar Prabhas and ace filmmaker Nag Ashwin are teaming up for a film and it would be produced under their banner. Tentatively titled as Prabhas 21, fans were curious to know who would be the leading lady opposite the actor. And today, on July 19, an official announcement has been made on the same. The makers have confirmed that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s untitled project. Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone Roped in For Nag Ashwin’s Directorial?

If you remember, when Nag Ashwin had recently shared the first look of Prabhas’ another film, Radhe Shyam, one of the Twitter user had asked the director by when they can expect an update on Prabhas 21. The filmmaker replied to the tweet with the promise that by the end of this month there would be an update on this upcoming flick, and here you go. While sharing the good news, Nag Ashwin wrote, “@deepikapadukone I believe actors and projects find each other... Glad this is the story that chose to find you...can't wait to start building this world together..and ur character, thts a surprise for another day.” And fans haven’t been able to remain calm ever since this news has been shared. They clearly believe that Prabhas and Deepika’s chemistry will set the screen on fire. Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone Confirmed to Star Opposite the Baahubali Star in Nag Ashwin's Next.

New Onscreen Pair

A new genre, new pairing! 🔥The collaboration of such wonderful talents! Deepika Padukone x Prabhas x Nag Ashwin = 😍💃🏽🙌🏽❤🎉 #DeepikaPrabhas #Prabhas21 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) July 19, 2020

A Superhit Chemistry

A Blockbuster, Declared Already

Blockbuster Of The Year With Darling #Prabhas21 pic.twitter.com/7z55LUhgzb — Rizan Khan (@RizanKhan19) July 19, 2020

Tollywood Can't Remain Calm

100%

The Happiness

It was just a few days ago when rumours were doing rounds that Nag Ashwin is looking forward to get Deepika Padukone onboard for Prabhas 21 and the makers have also agreed to the whopping remuneration demanded by the Bollywood actress. Details on would be composing the music, handling the cinematography, penning the lyrics of songs and many such key information is yet to be disclosed. We just cannot wait to see the country’s biggest superstars together on the big screen!

