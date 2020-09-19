Veteran Rabindra Sangeet exponent Purba Dam died at her residence in the city on Saturday, family sources said. She was 85. Dam died of cardiac arrest at her Dhakuria residence in south Kolkata this morning, they said. She is survived by her husband and daughter. A true disciple of legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Suchitra Mitra, Dam regaled listeners with her rendition of songs like "Modhur tomar sesh je na pai prohor holo sesh/Bhuban jure roilo lege anando abesh", "Ami phirbo na re" in her distinctive gayaki style and became a known face among the audience in the 80s. Sabari Nath, Malayalam TV Actor, Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest; Archana Suseelan, Uma Nair and Others Offer Condolences

Condoling Dam's demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recalled her cordial relation with the singer who was conferred Sangeet Samman by the state in 2013. "Dam got recognition as a prominent Rabindra Sangeet exponent in the 80s. Her death created a void in the world of music," Banerjee said and offered her condolences to the bereaved family.

Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen said in a statement "Purba Dam has gone to the divine world of music, she left behind a rich repertoire of songs."