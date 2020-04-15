Quarantine Love Music Video Out: Mika Singh Romances Chahatt Khanna During Lockdown as He Covers Kehna Hai and Bade Achche Lagte Hain (Watch Video)

Mika Singh's Quarantine Love (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Quarantine Love is what romance is all about these days. During the lockdown, couples do not really have a choice but to go on dates within the confines of their homes. Mika Singh has come up with a music video for the occasion titled Quarantine Love. With his next-door neighbour, actress Chahatt Khanna, on board, he made a romantic video, covering songs like Bade Achche Lagte Hain and Kehna Hai in his trademark energetic voice. The reason for picking Bade Achche Lagte Hain is very clear as Chahatt worked in a TV show by the same name years ago.

Mika and Chahatt were posting love-filled pictures on their social media for the last few days. They sparked rumours about their dating. But the actress clarified a few days back this was just a promotional strategy for their song.

Mika's Quarantine Love doesn't have much to offer. Mika and Chahatt's chemistry does not work on screen. The music video is deprived of any novelty. It is not anything we won't already find on TikTok these days. Mika's attempt at covering songs is also bland. Mika Singh’s Manager Saumya Samy Died of ‘Drug Overdose’: Police.

In a recent interview Bollywood Spy, Chahatt told: “Logon ne mera dimaag kha liya hai, literally. People are like, ‘Do not date him! Humara dil tod diya!’” She added that there is also a section of fans who think she looks good with him. “Today only, I was having a laugh with my friends about this.”

During the lockdown due to COVID-19, the entertainment industry has come to a halt. Although artists are releasing online the projects which were ready for release. Aditya Rawa;l's Bamfaad premiered on Zee5. Jacqueline Fernandez's Mrs Serial Killer will debut on Netflix.